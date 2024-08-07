Collision Confusion: Navigating Brain Injuries From Car Crashes

If you've been in a car accident and you have no visible injuries, you may still be at serious risk of the most insidious injury without knowing it until it's too late – a traumatic brain injury.

TBIs Are Not Always Obvious

Traumatic brain injuries, often referred to as TBIs, can sometimes be immediate. However, they are oftentimes delayed for hours, days, or longer, making them hard to recognize or attribute to any particular occurrence. People tend to assume for a brain injury to occur, you have to hit your head in some way. This is not always the case.

Unlike an open head injury when an object gets lodged into your brain or your skull gets fractured, a TBI is a closed head injury when the brain hits the inside of your skull with such force that it becomes damaged. The brain can become bruised or bleed, or the nerve fibers of your brain can tear. In turn, the brain swells and blood flow to that area can get dangerously reduced.

Just like TBIs, automobile collisions occur in a variety of ways – different speeds, different points of contact, and differently-sized vehicles. Under the right set of circumstances, the sheer force of an accident can cause a person's brain to shift with such force that the impact of the brain coming into contact with the skull is enough trauma to cause a TBI.

Traumatic brain injuries can present in many ways, ranging from a slight headache and fatigue, to loss of consciousness and dizziness. The range of signs and symptoms someone exhibits depends on the severity and location of the injury; plus, every victim is unique. Depending on the extent of the injury, you may require immediate attention, short-term care, or even long-term care. However, it is very important to seek medical attention following any car crash so that any potential brain injuries can be identified and treated early on.

TBIs from Car Crashes are More Common than You Might Think

According to the Virginia Department of Health, about 33% of all injury-related deaths are a result of TBIs in Virginia.1 Between 2010 and 2014, car accidents are the second leading cause of TBI-related deaths and the second leading cause of TBI-related hospitalizations, only surpassed by falls. This demonstrates how common TBIs are after a car wreck and, more importantly, why it's imperative that you seek medical attention right away if you've been the victim of a car crash with any involvement of your head, neck, or skull.

For additional recommendations for what to do after a car crash, see What to Do – During and After – an Auto Accident in Virginia.

What Gentry Locke Can Do for Car Crash Victims Suffering with a TBI

Our team of personal injury attorneys has demonstrated excellent care and service to those who have suffered a traumatic brain injury and other types of injuries resulting from someone else's negligence.

First, if called early enough, our team can try arriving on the scene to document everything related to the car crash. As mentioned above, many factors go into the nature and extent of a possible TBI. By documenting everything, Gentry Locke can potentially help determine what exactly happened to cause an injury to the brain and hopefully relate it back to the driver at fault.

Next, we will work with you throughout your care to bring justice. No matter if criminal charges were brought or if a ticket was issued, there is still potential liability imposed on the other driver. Medical care and treatment are expensive, and you should not have to worry about spending your life savings should you require extensive treatment and/or long-term care. Gentry Locke's personal injury attorneys will work to ensure you receive fair and just compensation for medical expenses, pain and suffering, and other related costs.

In sum, if you have been in a car wreck and you do not immediately exhibit signs and symptoms of a brain injury, that does not necessarily mean you do not have one. Getting properly evaluated by a medical professional as soon as possible is best practice. However, not everyone has the time, convenience, or knowledge to get immediately checked out. That is OK. If you begin showing signs and symptoms of a brain injury following a car crash at any point, it's still recommended to visit a healthcare professional to get checked out.

Whether you require short-term or long-term treatment, your biggest worry should not be how to foot the bill. Let us worry about getting you fair and just compensation while you recover.

Footnote

