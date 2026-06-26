Patent Law Alert—Supreme Court: Foreseeable Off‑Label Use Of Skinny Labeled Generic Drugs Isn’t Enough For Induced Infringement Liability

On June 4, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. v. Amarin Pharma, Inc., clarifying and narrowing the circumstances under which a generic drug manufacturer...

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On June 4, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. v. Amarin Pharma, Inc., clarifying and narrowing the circumstances under which a generic drug manufacturer may be liable for induced off-label infringement based on a “skinny label.” A “skinny label” refers to a generic drug label that omits patented uses of the brand-name drug, allowing the generic to be approved and marketed only for unpatented indications under the Hatch‑Waxman Act explained at length in a Congressional Research Service Primer.

The Court held that a claim for inducement under 35 U.S.C. § 271(b) cannot rest on allegations that physicians could interpret a generic’s statements as encouraging off-label infringement. Instead, liability turns on whether the defendant affirmatively acted to encourage infringement, not whether infringement was a foreseeable result of lawful conduct.

Background

Amarinmarkets VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl), which was approved for severe hypertriglyceridemia and later for a broader cardiovascular risk reduction use, the latter protected by method-of-use patents. Hikma obtained FDA approval for a generic version using a section viii “skinny label,” limited to the unpatented indication while carving out the patented use.

As is common, the generic product was widely prescribed for the more common patented indication. Amarin sued, alleging that Hikma’s labeling, patient leaflet, website, and press releases, taken together, induced infringement. The district court dismissed the complaint for failure to state a claim, the Federal Circuit reversed, and the Supreme Court reversed again, reinstating dismissal.

The Supreme Court’s Clarification of Inducement

The Court used this case to clarify the scope of the “active steps” requirement for inducement liability. It emphasized a central distinction between statements designed to encourage infringement and statements that merely permit such an inference. Only the former category can support liability.

Thus, foreseeable off-label use, even if expected, is insufficient. What matters is whether the defendant engaged in conduct intended to bring about infringement. The Court also drew on its recent decision in Cox Communications, Inc. v. Sony Music Entertainment, emphasizing that the absence of express promotion or marketing directed to infringing use weighs against inducement liability.

Consistent with that principle, the Court rejected the Federal Circuit’s focus on how a physician might interpret a generic manufacturer’s statements. Instead, the relevant inquiry focuses on the defendant’s conduct. The question is whether the defendant actually encouraged infringement through its own actions, rather than whether the audience might have inferred encouragement. This shifts the focus of the inducement inquiry from audience interpretation to the defendant’s own conduct.

Limits on Inducement Liability

Applying this framework, the Court rejected several categories of allegations commonly asserted in skinny-label cases:

Required Conduct. The Court held that conduct required by regulatory law or consistent with standard industry practice cannot form the basis for inducement liability. Generic labeling must mirror the brand label subject to the carve-out, and referring to a product as a “generic equivalent” is a routine and truthful practice. The Court declined to treat compliance with the Hatch-Waxman framework as evidence of unlawful inducement. Omissions or Silence. The Court rejected reliance on omissions or silence. The failure to restate limitations on use or to expressly disclaim patented indications does not constitute affirmative conduct. Because inducement requires active encouragement, mere omissions and nonfeasance are insufficient to establish liability. Vague or Indirect Statements. The Court concluded that vague or indirect statements, particularly when paired with speculation about how medical providers might respond, are insufficient. General therapeutic descriptions, safety disclosures, and investor-oriented communications were found to be too indirect to plausibly show that the defendant intended to promote infringing use.

Practical Implications

For generic manufacturers, this decision provides meaningful clarity. The mere foreseeability of infringing use does not, standing alone, create liability, and regulatory compliance and standard commercial practices are not actionable. However, the decision leaves open the possibility of liability where a generic manufacturer goes beyond compliance and engages in affirmative promotional conduct directed at the patented use.

For brand manufacturers, this decision substantially raises the bar for pleading and proving inducement. Allegations based on inference or the totality of circumstances are unlikely to survive dismissal without identification of specific conduct designed to encourage infringement. Going forward, plaintiffs will need to identify clear, affirmative communications that encourage infringing use.

Broader Implications Beyond Pharmaceuticals

In sum, Hikma v. Amarin confirms that inducement liability requires intentional and affirmative encouragement of infringement. Knowledge of likely off-label use, or speculation about how statements might be interpreted, is insufficient. This decision reinforces the viability of skinny-label strategies while limiting inducement claims to cases involving more direct and purposeful promotional conduct.

This decision also has broader implications beyond the pharmaceutical context, confirming that inducement liability generally requires clear, affirmative efforts to promote infringement, rather than reliance on downstream misuse that is merely foreseeable.

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