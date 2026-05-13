Sommer S. Zimmerman, Ph.D., of the Patents Group within our Intellectual Property Department, served as co-Editor-In-Chief of the recently published Spring 2026 Chemical Practice Chronicles newsletter from the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA).

With 16 articles spanning more than 60 pages, AIPLA's Chemical Practice Chronicles Spring newsletter includes "Enablement for Validity Versus Enablement for Anticipation: Lessons From Agilent Technologies, Inc. v. Synthego Corp." by Clint R. South, Ph.D., counsel in the Patents Group. Clint's piece details the principles of this case and how it offers a practical roadmap for future patent litigation, with enablement as a meaningful constraint on claim scope.

Read Clint's article here.

Read the full newsletter here.