ARTICLE
13 May 2026

Enablement For Validity Versus Enablement For Anticipation: Lessons From Agilent Technologies, Inc. v. Synthego Corp.

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Sommer S. Zimmerman, Ph.D., of the Patents Group within our Intellectual Property Department, served as co-Editor-In-Chief of the recently published Spring 2026...
United States Intellectual Property
Clinton R. South and Sommer Zimmerman
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Sommer S. Zimmerman, Ph.D., of the Patents Group within our Intellectual Property Department, served as co-Editor-In-Chief of the recently published Spring 2026 Chemical Practice Chronicles newsletter from the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA).

With 16 articles spanning more than 60 pages, AIPLA's Chemical Practice Chronicles Spring newsletter includes "Enablement for Validity Versus Enablement for Anticipation: Lessons From Agilent Technologies, Inc. v. Synthego Corp." by Clint R. South, Ph.D., counsel in the Patents Group. Clint's piece details the principles of this case and how it offers a practical roadmap for future patent litigation, with enablement as a meaningful constraint on claim scope.

Read Clint's article here.

Read the full newsletter here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Clinton R. South
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Sommer Zimmerman
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