When The Patent System Meets National Security: The YMTC v. Micron Story

A January 2026 director review decision from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) quietly resolved two inter partes review (IPR) petitions filed by Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC)...

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A January 2026 director review decision from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) quietly resolved two inter partes review (IPR) petitions filed by Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC) against Micron Technology. While the dispute arose in the semiconductor sector, the issues presented reach far beyond memory chips and may shape future PTAB practice involving foreign state-owned or state-controlled entities.

Director Squires vacated institution and denied both petitions. The outcome did not turn on the merits of the asserted prior art. Instead, the dispositive issue was YMTC's failure to identify all real parties in interest (RPIs), as required by 35 U.S.C. § 312(a)(2).

Micron submitted substantial evidence that YMTC's parent company, Yangtze Memory Technologies Holding Co., is wholly owned by Chinese state-owned enterprises. That evidence included statements from U.S. lawmakers describing YMTC as a "state-owned national champion for memory chips," findings by the U.S. Department of Defense, and public statements by Chinese government entities referring to YMTC as a state-owned enterprise. Rather than directly rebutting that evidence or clarifying its ownership structure, YMTC argued that the record demonstrated only that the Chinese government was an investor in its parent company. Director Squires found that response insufficient, concluding that YMTC had failed to satisfy its statutory obligation to identify all RPIs.

The decision also highlighted, without resolving, a significant threshold issue: whether a foreign government qualifies as a "person" entitled to petition for IPR under the America Invents Act. In Return Mail, Inc. v. United States Postal Service, the Supreme Court held that federal agencies are not "persons" eligible to file IPR petitions. The court, however, did not address whether foreign sovereigns fall within the statute's definition of a "person." Director Squires declined to extend Return Mail to foreign governments as a matter of first impression. Nevertheless, the decision makes clear that the question remains unresolved and that concerns regarding sovereign status may independently support discretionary denial of institution.

Compounding the RPI and sovereign-eligibility concerns was YMTC's placement on the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Entity List. According to the director's decision, YMTC neither disputed its designation nor meaningfully responded when ordered to show cause regarding the relevance of that status. The decision noted that YMTC did not argue that its designation was erroneous or that its activities posed no national security concerns.

The controversy is now headed to the appellate stage. On June 15, the federal circuit docketed Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. v. Micron Technology, Inc., ensuring that the issues raised by the director's decision will receive further scrutiny.

Why This Matters Beyond the Semiconductor Industry

The YMTC decision appears to be the first instance in which a USPTO director has relied on the RPI disclosure requirement as a basis for examining foreign state ownership at the threshold institution stage. It is also the first director review decision to squarely raise the question of whether a foreign government-controlled entity may be barred from filing an IPR under the reasoning of Return Mail.

For companies operating in IP-intensive industries, particularly those with strategic exposure to semiconductors, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, quantum technologies, or other areas of geopolitical significance, the decision raises several practical questions.

First, if a state-controlled competitor challenges your patents through an IPR, what evidence should be developed to support an RPI challenge? The director's analysis suggests that public ownership records, government statements, regulatory findings, and other evidence bearing on control and ownership may become increasingly important.

Second, should patent owners incorporate sovereign-status arguments into their PTAB defense strategies when confronting petitions filed by entities with substantial government ownership or control?

Third, for petitioners and their counsel, what level of diligence is required to ensure complete and accurate RPI disclosures when state-owned enterprises, sovereign wealth funds, or government-controlled entities appear anywhere in the ownership chain?

The federal circuit's resolution of the appeal may provide the first appellate guidance on these questions. Regardless of the outcome, the case underscores that RPI disputes are no longer merely procedural skirmishes. They may become a vehicle for addressing broader issues involving foreign state ownership, national security considerations, and access to PTAB proceedings.

For in-house counsel and patent practitioners alike, this is a case worth following closely. Its implications may extend well beyond the parties involved and could reshape how ownership, control, and sovereign interests are evaluated in future IPR proceedings.

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