Navigating Freedom To Operate (FTO): Strategy, Searches And Risk Mitigation (Video)

This webinar explores the critical Freedom to Operate (FTO) process for life sciences companies, examining when FTO assessments are necessary and how to navigate the complex landscape of patent risks. From initial search strategies and cost considerations to evaluating potential infringement risks and implementing ongoing monitoring systems, the session provides practical guidance for managing intellectual property challenges in product development and commercialization.

J A Kemp is a leading firm of European Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. We combine independent thinking with collective excellence in all that we do. The technical and legal knowledge that we apply to the protection of our clients’ patents is outstanding in its breadth and depth. With around 100 science and technology graduates in the firm, including 50 PhDs, no area of science or technology is outside our scope. Our Patent Attorneys have collective in-depth expertise in patent law and procedure in every country of the world. The team of professionals who advise our clients on trade mark and design matters have backgrounds in major international law firms and hold qualifications as Chartered UK Trade Mark Attorneys, Solicitors and European Trade Mark Professional Representatives. Dedicated to this specialist area of intellectual property protection, the team has the expertise and resources to protect trade marks and designs in any market worldwide.

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In this webinar we provide a general guide to the Freedom to operate (FTO) process from deciding when/whether to perform an FTO all the way to deciding how to deal with potential risks identified in an FTO.

Topics covered include:

When is an FTO appropriate

Searching considerations and costs (should the search include aspects like manufacturing methods/formulations and what sequences should be searched)

Evaluating potential FTO risks – key points of claim interpretation, other factors to consider such as applicant identity and expiry date

Processes for continued monitoring of FTO risks and potential modes of dealing with FTO risks

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.