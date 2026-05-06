Today's Emerging Technology Is Tomorrow's IP Battlefront

When startups fail, their patent portfolios often end up in the hands of patent assertion entities who weaponize these assets against successful companies years later. This creates a challenging dynamic where foundational innovations from failed ventures become litigation instruments, imposing significant costs on the very companies that successfully commercialized similar technologies. Understanding this lifecycle and implementing proactive defensive strategies can help operating companies mitigate the ris

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In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, the innovations of today often become tomorrow's legal battlegrounds. In virtually every emerging technology there are startups and new players at every corner. In the never-ending struggle to grow and seek new investment, these new players aggressively pursue intellectual property (IP) assets that are pitched to investors as protecting the value of the company and its technology. These efforts create surges in IP acquisition for emerging technologies, but not all of these emerging companies will succeed. There are many reasons for these failures, and they may have nothing to do with their nature of their technology or their IP assets. This can leave behind a large landscape of IP assets, some of which may be foundational. When these emerging technologies turn into the "next big thing," such that the value proposition makes sense, these languishing assets can find themselves in the hands of investors and IP assertion entities, creating the next wave of "patent wars."

This article explores how the patents of these failed companies are acquired by larger entities or patent assertion entities (PAEs) and subsequently used in litigation against surviving companies, creating a significant challenge for innovation and competition.

The Life Cycle of Startup Patents

The journey of a patent from promising startup asset to litigation weapon follows a predictable pattern. During the initial phase of a technology boom, venture capital flows freely into companies that develop novel solutions. Those companies, advised by investors and counsel alike, pursue aggressive patent strategies. They file broadly, seeking to capture as much IP territory as possible. The rationale is sound from a business perspective: Patents serve as both defensive shields and offensive weapons, and their presence on a balance sheet can significantly influence valuation during funding rounds.

The result is a proliferation of patents in emerging technology sectors. In areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, autonomous vehicles, drones and biotechnology, patent filings have surged dramatically over the past decade. Many of these patents cover foundational concepts, standard-essential technologies or broadly applicable methodologies. At the time of filing, the commercial viability of these technologies may still be uncertain, but the potential for future value drives continued investment in IP.

However, the startup ecosystem is characterized by high failure rates. Studies consistently show that approximately 90 percent of startups fail, many within the first few years of operation. When these companies fold, their patents do not simply disappear. Instead, they become assets to be liquidated, often at a fraction of their original prosecution costs. This creates a secondary market for patents that is both robust and, for many operating companies, deeply concerning. These patents then lie in wait as the claimed technology becomes more mainstream and successful and, most important, starts to generate or create significant value – which can be converted into patent damages.

The Transfer of Patent Assets

When a startup fails, its IP typically follows one of several paths. In bankruptcy proceedings, patents are sold to satisfy creditors, often through auction processes that prioritize maximum recovery over strategic considerations about future use. Acquiring companies may purchase patent portfolios as part of asset sales, seeking to bolster their own defensive positions or gain competitive advantages. Private equity firms and specialized investment funds have emerged as significant players in this market, acquiring patent portfolios with the explicit intention of monetizing them through licensing or litigation. Alternatively, the startup founders can hold onto these assets and watch the technology develop around them, biding their time.

PAEs occupy a unique position in this ecosystem. These organizations acquire patents not to practice the underlying technology but look at them as an investment to assert the patents against operating companies as the technology becomes more mainstream and profitable. Their business model is straightforward: purchase patents at discounted rates from failed companies or distressed sellers, identify potential infringers among successful market participants, and pursue licensing agreements or litigation settlements. The economics can be highly favorable. A patent purchased for tens of thousands of dollars can generate millions in licensing revenue or litigation settlements.

The process by which patents move from failed startups to assertion entities can be opaque. Patents may change hands multiple times before being asserted, passing through shell companies and holding entities that obscure the chain of ownership. This lack of transparency complicates the ability of operating companies to anticipate and prepare for potential claims. By the time a demand letter or suit arrives, the original context of the patent – the startup that developed it, technology it was meant to protect, market conditions that shaped its claims – may be entirely disconnected from its current use as a litigation instrument.

The Assertion Playbook

PAEs have developed sophisticated strategies for maximizing returns on their portfolio investments. The typical assertion campaign often waits for the emerging technology to become settled, mainstream and profitable. This analysis often focuses on successful companies with substantial revenue streams because they present the most attractive targets.

Once the economics of the technology reach the tipping point where the return on litigation investment makes sense, which can take years and even a decade, litigation demand letters asserting infringement and offering licensing terms typically follow. These initial demands can be calibrated to fall below the expected cost of litigation, creating economic pressure to settle rather than fight. For many companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, the calculus is straightforward: Paying a licensing fee, even for dubious claims, is less expensive and disruptive than defending a patent lawsuit. A licensing campaign such as this, targeted to smaller and midsized players, can be used to build a war chest, create an advantageous license rate, tell a story that the patents are "battled-tested" or form a licensing domestic industry – to allow an action to be brought at the U.S. International Trade Commission.

When it comes to the more successful industries, the growth of popularity in litigation funding has allowed these enforcement entities to be more aggressive in pursuing litigation and taking cases through trial seeking large jury awards, where often the story is "the big bad company stole this inventor's technology, causing his/her life's work to fail."

It is well known that the litigation itself can be extraordinarily expensive. Defending a patent case through trial can cost millions of dollars in legal fees and expert witness costs, not to mention the distraction to management and drain on company resources. These costs create asymmetric pressure: The enforcement entity's downside is limited to its litigation investment (if it is funding itself), while the defendant faces both direct costs and the risk of substantial damage awards. This is particularly true as patent damages models are now beyond a traditional license rate and can be based on alleged "benefits" or "costs savings" of the underlying technology.

Impact on Innovation and Competition

The assertion of failed-company patents against successful innovators and commercial entities creates several concerning dynamics for the broader technology ecosystem. First, it imposes what amounts to a tax on innovation. Companies that successfully bring products to market, creating value for consumers and shareholders alike, find themselves targeted precisely because of their success. The patents being asserted often have no connection to the defendant's actual development process; the technology may have been independently created, or the patents may cover concepts so fundamental that any participant in the market would necessarily practice them. This is especially true if foundational patents have found themselves in the open market.

Second, this threat of litigation can come very late into a technology's life cycle. In fact, in the eyes of litigation investors, the longer the runway for damages, the better. To this end, it is a common strategy to wait for the technology to become successful, which ensures a large royalty base and makes it difficult for the industry to change the technology and design around the patents at issue.

Third, the assertion ecosystem creates perverse incentives regarding IP strategy. Companies may pursue patents not for their traditional purpose of protecting genuine innovations, but as litigation currency: assets to be deployed offensively or traded for defensive positioning. The patent system's original bargain – disclosure of inventions in exchange for limited exclusivity – becomes distorted when patents function primarily as financial instruments.

The irony is particularly acute when patents from failed startups are used against the very companies whose success validated the underlying technology. A startup may fail for reasons entirely unrelated to its IP: poor management, inadequate funding, mistimed market entry or simple bad luck. Its patents, however, may cover genuinely valuable innovations that others independently develop and successfully commercialize. When those patents end up in the hands of assertion entities, the surviving companies face claims based on technology they may never have known existed or represents the foundation of a ubiquitous technology that is now generating significant revenues, thus creating significant potential patent damages.

Defensive Strategies for Surviving Operating Companies

There are numerous defensive strategies that can be used by companies, but many come too late, when the threat of litigation is imminent or has already come. Further, building a substantial patent portfolio of one's own can create deterrence through the threat of counterclaims against surviving competitors, but this strategy has no effect against nonpracticing entities. Joining defensive patent pools and alliances provides some protection by aggregating portfolios among members, but coverage gaps inevitably remain, and sophisticated investors understand that more value can often be gained by keeping patents out of these pools and, instead, developing long-term enforcement strategies.

But all is not lost. Planning and implementing proactive strategies can help mitigate the risks of an emerging technology portfolio becoming an industry weapon years or even a decade later. These strategies require foresight, investment and a willingness to engage with the IP landscape before litigation becomes imminent.

Monitor Competitor Patent Activity

One of the most valuable defensive measures is vigilant monitoring of patent activity among fellow startups and competitors in the same technology space. Companies should track not only issued patents, but also pending applications and continuation filings. The question to ask is whether competitors are keeping their patent prosecution active even as their commercial operations wind down. Continued investment in patent activity after a company ceases to operate commercially is a strong signal that an enforcement plan is being developed or considered. This monitoring should extend to assignment records and ownership transfers, which can provide early warning that patents are moving toward assertion entities.

Pursue Early Cross-Licensing Arrangements

In the early stages of technological development, when companies are focused on growth rather than litigation, it is often easier to negotiate cross-licensing agreements on favorable terms. Very often, emerging companies in the same space are on friendly terms. These arrangements can be structured to include provisions addressing what happens if one party ceases commercial operations, potentially limiting the ability of successors or assignees to assert the licensed patents aggressively. Companies can also develop agreements that establish a baseline value for the technology or incorporate alternative dispute resolution mechanisms that eliminate the risk of protracted litigation and unpredictable jury verdicts. This does not mean that the terms of a cross-license or an agreement have to give away an emerging company's competitive edge, but creative and thoughtful license agreements can severely mitigate long-term litigation risk. The time to negotiate these arrangements is before the technology becomes mainstream and the stakes become high.

Consider Strategic Acquisition of Distressed IP

Companies should actively monitor the financial health of competitors and be prepared to act when IP appears likely to enter the open market. Acquiring patents from a failing competitor – even at a premium relative to their distressed sale value – can produce a significant return on investment by avoiding litigation costs and the risk of large jury awards years later. The calculus is straightforward: Paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to acquire a portfolio proactively is far less expensive than spending millions on litigation defense and potentially facing eight- or nine-figure verdicts a decade down the road. This requires maintaining awareness of competitor financial conditions and having processes in place to move quickly when opportunities arise.

Balance Monitoring Against Willfulness Concerns

Companies are sometimes hesitant to monitor patents in their technology space due to concerns about willful infringement claims, which can result in enhanced damages. However, this concern must be balanced against the significant benefits of early awareness. Setting aside the fact that awareness of a patent alone does not constitute "willfulness," there are numerous instances where early "design around" efforts or proactive licensing negotiations could have saved companies from extensive litigation and substantial damages awards years later. Working with counsel to develop monitoring protocols that provide actionable intelligence while managing willfulness exposure is an important component of a comprehensive defensive strategy.

Develop Long-Range Litigation Preparedness

Beyond monitoring and proactive acquisition, companies should invest in developing the infrastructure needed to defend against patent assertions effectively. This includes maintaining organized records of independent development, preserving evidence of the state of the art at relevant times and building relationships with technical experts who can assist in invalidity and non-infringement analyses. Companies should also evaluate inter partes review and other post-grant proceedings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board as potential tools for challenging asserted patents, recognizing that these proceedings have become an important component of patent litigation strategy. However, post-grant challenges are not without risk and should be considered carefully before the trigger is pulled.

Engage in Industry Coordination

Finally, companies facing common threats from assertion entities may benefit from coordination with industry peers. Joint defense arrangements can reduce individual litigation costs and allow for shared development of invalidity positions and technical expertise. Industry associations can serve as forums for information sharing about assertion entity activities and patent transfers. Though antitrust considerations require careful structuring of these arrangements, collective action can shift the economics of patent assertion in ways that benefit all participants.

Looking Ahead

The dynamics described in this article seem likely to persist and potentially intensify. Emerging technology sectors continue to generate substantial patent portfolios, and startup failure rates show no signs of declining. The secondary market for patents remains active and is growing, with assertion entities and litigation investors maintaining war chests for portfolio acquisitions. As long as the economics of patent assertion remain favorable – including favorable acquisition costs, high settlement values and jury verdicts, and significant litigation cost asymmetries – the incentives for this business model will endure.

Several developments bear watching. Judicial decisions continue to shape the patent litigation landscape, with recent years bringing significant changes to venue rules, claim construction standards and validity determinations. Legislative reform, though often predicted and rarely achieved, remains possible, particularly if the costs of the current system become sufficiently visible to policymakers. International considerations may also evolve, as patent assertion becomes increasingly global and companies face coordinated campaigns across multiple jurisdictions.

For practitioners advising clients in this space, vigilance is essential. Understanding the patent landscape in relevant technology areas, monitoring portfolio transfers and assertion entity activities, and developing both proactive and reactive strategies are all critical elements of effective IP counsel. The patents of today's failed startups may become tomorrow's litigation headaches, and preparation is the best defense.

The innovation economy depends on the ability of successful companies to bring products to market without being unduly burdened by claims from those who failed. Achieving this balance while preserving legitimate IP rights remains one of the central challenges of technology law. As long as patents from failed companies continue to find their way into the hands of assertion entities, this challenge will remain at the forefront of IP practice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.