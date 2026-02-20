InterDigital Files Against Amazon At The ITC, In The Eastern District Of Virginia

InterDigital, Inc., InterDigital Madison Patent Holdings SAS, and InterDigital VC Holdings, Inc. have together filed an Eastern District of Virginia complaint against Amazon (Amazon.com Services) (1:25-cv-02390) and, InterDigital and InterDigital VC Holdings, a complaint before the International Trade Commission (ITC) parallel to its November complaint against Amazon (337-TA-3869). The plaintiffs target the provision of devices (e.g., streaming devices, smart displays, and TVs) that are capable of "playing back HDR10, HDR10+, or Dolby Vision Content" and "decoding content encoded in the AV1 compression format"; the complainants, the provision of "video capable electronic devices like smart TVs, streaming devices, tablets, and smart display devices that are capable of video coding of high dynamic range (HDR), AOMedia Video 1 (AV1), and VP9 Video Codec (VP9) specifications".

InterDigital alleges that despite its "significant efforts in attempting to find a mutually agreeable solution to resolve Amazon's unauthorized use of its digital video technology, Amazon abruptly initiated litigation in the United Kingdom seeking declaratory relief related to four UK patents. It also launched litigation in Sao Paolo, Brazil challenging over 20 of InterDigital's issued patents in that jurisdiction". To satisfy the domestic industry requirement, InterDigital relies on the activities of licensees Apple and Samsung.

In the district court case, the plaintiffs assert four patents (8,149,338; 11,252,435; 12,143,606; 12,149,734) broadly directed to video coding. Before the ITC, InterDigital asserts five different patents (8,363,724; 8,681,855; 9,747,674; 10,741,211; 11,917,146) of similar broad subject matter. The latter five are the ones that InterDigital asserted in a District of Delaware complaint against Amazon last month. For detailed coverage of that case, see "Multi-Venue International Litigation Between InterDigital and Amazon Further Expands" (November 2025).

The new Eastern District of Virginia case has yet to be assigned to a judge. McKool Smith PC represents InterDigital. 12/18, ITC; 12/19, Eastern District of Virginia.

