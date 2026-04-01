Supreme Court Narrows Contributory Copyright Liability And Reframes The DMCA Landscape - Cox Communications, Inc. v. Sony Music Entertainment

On March 25, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a significant decision for copyright litigators and online service providers, reversing a $1 billion jury verdict against Cox Communications and sharply limiting the scope of contributory copyright infringement liability. In Cox Communications, Inc. v. Sony Music Entertainment, the Court held that a service provider cannot be held contributorily liable for users' infringement based solely on knowledge of infringement and continued provision of a generally lawful service.

A Major Clarification on the DMCA's Role

Another of the Court's consequential holdings concerns the relationship between contributory liability and the DMCA. The Court squarely rejected the argument that limiting contributory liability would render the DMCA's safe harbor provisions meaningless. Instead, it emphasized that:

The DMCA creates conditional defenses, not affirmative bases for liability.

A service provider's failure to qualify for a DMCA safe harbor does not "bear adversely" on its ability to argue that it is not liable at all. 17 U.S.C. § 512(l).

17 U.S.C. § 512(l). Congress did not impose secondary liability on service providers simply for continuing to serve repeat infringers.

In other words, DMCA compliance and contributory liability are analytically distinct. Plaintiffs may not use alleged deficiencies in a provider's repeat infringer policy to backdoor a finding of contributory infringement where the substantive elements of liability are not met. This clarification significantly curtails a litigation tactic increasingly used to transform DMCA compliance disputes into high stakes infringement claims.

The Court Reaffirms—and Limits—Contributory Liability

Turning to the merits, the Court reaffirmed that contributory copyright liability requires intent that the service be used for infringement. That intent may be shown in only two ways recognized in the Court's precedents:

Inducement — affirmative acts encouraging infringement (as in Grokster), or Tailoring — providing a product or service not capable of commercially significant non infringing uses (the narrow exception discussed in Sony Betamax).

The Court rejected the Fourth Circuit's rule that "supplying a product with knowledge that the recipient will use it to infringe" is sufficient. Mere knowledge of infringement—even repeated infringement—does not establish the requisite intent, nor does an alleged failure to terminate service.

Applying those principles, the Court held that Cox was not contributorily liable because it neither encouraged infringement nor provided a service designed for infringing use. Cox provided general internet access—a service indisputably capable of substantial lawful uses—and took steps to discourage infringement, even if those steps were imperfect.

Implications for Copyright Litigators

For plaintiffs, Cox meaningfully raises the bar:

Claims premised on knowledge plus inaction theories are unlikely to survive absent evidence of inducement or infringing design.

Allegations focused on internal enforcement debates, volume of notices, or revenue motives will not substitute for proof of intent.

Litigation strategy may shift back toward direct infringers or toward defendants whose products or messaging affirmatively promote infringement.

For defendants, the decision provides powerful grounds for early dismissal:

Courts are now on clear notice that contributory liability cannot be expanded beyond Sony and Grokster.

DMCA compliance disputes should not be conflated with infringement liability.

Jury instructions and verdict forms in secondary liability cases will require careful scrutiny in light of Cox.

What This Means for Service Providers and Platforms

For ISPs, platforms, and other intermediaries, Cox provides welcome clarity:

Continuing to provide a generally lawful service—even to known or repeat infringers—does not, without more, create copyright liability.

Providers retain flexibility in designing and implementing infringement response programs without facing automatic exposure to statutory damages.

The decision reduces the leverage of secondary liability claims premised on enforcement disagreements rather than affirmative misconduct.

That said, the Court left intact liability for providers who actively promote infringement or design services to facilitate it, and it did not disturb vicarious liability principles.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.