Supreme Court Clarifies Limits Of Liability For Contributory Copyright Infringement

On March 25, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a significant decision reaffirming and clarifying the limits of contributory copyright liability for technology and Internet service providers.

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On March 25, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a significant decision reaffirming and clarifying the limits of contributory copyright liability for technology and Internet service providers. In a ruling closely watched by online platforms and rights holders alike, the Court held that a company is not liable for merely providing a service to the general public with knowledge that it will be used by some to infringe copyrights.

Background

Cox Communications is an internet service provider (“ISP”) that serves approximately six million subscribers. Like other ISPs, Cox assigns IP addresses to subscribers but lacks visibility into individual users’ online activity and cannot directly control their conduct. Its subscriber agreements prohibit copyright infringement, and Cox enforces that policy through graduated measures, including warnings, suspensions, and terminations.

Sony Music Entertainment and other record companies and music publishers (collectively, “Sony”) sued Cox, alleging that Cox was secondarily liable for copyright infringement committed by its subscribers. Sony advanced two theories: contributory liability and vicarious liability.

A jury found in Sony’s favor on both theories and awarded $1 billion in statutory damages. On appeal, the Fourth Circuit reversed as to vicarious liability but affirmed contributory liability, holding that supplying a product with knowledge that the recipient will use it to infringe copyrights is sufficient for contributory infringement.

The Supreme Court granted Cox’s petition for certiorari as to contributory infringement of Sony’s copyrights.

The Supreme Court’s Legal Framework

Contributory liability requires that a provider intended its service to be used for infringement. The Court grounded its analysis in its prior decisions Sony Corp. v. Universal City Studios, 464 U.S. 417 (1984) and MGM Studios Inc. v. Grokster, Ltd., 545 U.S. 913 (2005). Under those cases, the intent required for contributory liability can be shown only if the party induced the infringement or the provided service is tailored to that infringement. The Court held that the Fourth Circuit’s holding went beyond the two forms of liability by holding that supplying a product with knowledge that the recipient will use it to infringe copyrights is sufficient for contributory liability.

The Court emphasized that:

Inducement requires active encouragement through specific acts, such as express promotion, marketing, and intent to promote infringement.

Knowledge alone is not enough. A provider’s awareness that some users may infringe does not establish contributory liability.

A service is tailored to infringement if it is not capable of “substantial” or “commercially significant” noninfringing uses.

Why Cox Was Not Liable

The Court concluded that Cox did not meet either standard for contributory liability.

Cox did not induce infringement. There was no evidence that Cox promoted, encouraged, or marketed its internet service as a means of infringing copyrights. To the contrary, Cox repeatedly discouraged infringement by issuing warnings, suspending service, and terminating accounts in appropriate circumstances.

Cox did not provide a service tailored to infringement. Internet access is plainly capable of substantial and commercially significant noninfringing uses. Cox did not design its service to make infringement easier, nor did it restrict lawful uses. Simply providing access to the Internet—a general purpose communications service—does not amount to tailoring a service for infringement.

The Supreme Court expressly rejected the Fourth Circuit’s conclusion that “supplying a product with knowledge that the recipient will use it to infringe copyrights” is sufficient to establish contributory liability. That standard, the Court explained, goes beyond the two recognized bases for contributory liability and conflicts with repeated Supreme Court admonitions that secondary liability cannot rest solely on knowledge of infringement combined with allegedly insufficient efforts to stop it.

Sony’s DMCA Safe Harbor Argument

Sony also argued that limiting contributory liability in this way would undermine the Digital Millennium Copyright Act’s (“DMCA”) safe harbor provisions, which protect service providers that implement policies for terminating repeat infringers.

The Court rejected that argument, holding that the DMCA does not itself impose liability on service providers who serve known infringers; instead, it creates affirmative defenses for providers that meet certain conditions. Critically, the statute makes clear that failure to qualify for a safe harbor does not weigh against a provider’s argument that its conduct is not infringing in the first place.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, concurred in the judgment, agreeing that Cox could not be held liable because Sony failed to show the requisite intent to aid copyright infringement. She cautioned, however, that the majority unnecessarily narrowed secondary liability, despite the Court’s precedents leaving open the possibility that other common‑law theories—such as aiding and abetting—could apply in the copyright context.

Key Takeaways

The Supreme Court held that Cox was not contributorily liable for its subscribers’ copyright infringement because it did not intend for its Internet service to be used for infringement. The Court declined to expand secondary copyright liability beyond its established boundaries and reaffirmed that intent—not mere knowledge—is the touchstone.

This decision reinforces a key principle for Internet and technology companies: providing a lawful, general purpose service does not create copyright liability simply because some users misuse it.

For rights holders, the decision underscores that claims of contributory infringement must be grounded in evidence of inducement or service design that meaningfully facilitates infringement, not simply a provider’s awareness of user misconduct.

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