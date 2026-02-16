Samsung Sued In East Texas Over Data Protection Patents

In an Eastern District of Texas complaint, Nusantao IP, LLC has accused Samsung (2:25-cv-01178) of infringing two patents that it characterizes as part of a portfolio covering "methods and devices for dynamic sensor control, edge-based [artificial intelligence] governance, sensor-level encryption, and tamper detection". The plaintiff targets the provision of "electronic devices (phones, tablets, TVs, watches, rings, and appliances) that incorporate the Knox Vault security platform".

Nusantao IP was formed in Wyoming on October 25, 2024, per the complaint, "to license and commercialize the inventions of inventor Raymond Vincent Corning", which purportedly "address a growing crisis in the digital world: the loss of personal data sovereignty". A Vince Corning holds himself out on social media as having been Director of Marketing with GlobalEdentity since October 2018 as well as the CTO of Nusantao, Inc. out of Cupertino, California. In that capacity, Corning reports that he "drives the vision and development of Nusantao Inc. patent pending products", characterizing Nusantao as providing "digital rights management and enforcement technology empowering stakeholders to control the privacy, security and sharing of their own data streams".

Corning moved the asserted patents (11,095,613; 11,640,546), together with two others, (from himself) to the plaintiff on October 25, 2024 as well. Corning is their sole named inventor. The '613 patent comprises a single-patent family with issue date in August 2021 and estimated priority date in June 2018 (based on the filing of provisional application). The '546 patent belongs to a family of three, with estimated priority in April 2019 (based on the filing of provisional application). It issued in May 2023. They appear to be making their litigation debut.

Jeff Eichmann of Eichmann (a professional corporation) filed the complaint for Nusantao IP, over a signature block that includes Miller Fair Henry PLLC. The plaintiff discloses that it has no parent and that no publicly traded corporation owns ten percent or more of it. The suit has yet to be assigned to a judge. 11/29, Eastern District of Texas.

