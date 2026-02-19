ARTICLE
19 February 2026

Pryor Cashman Shortlisted For Three Managing IP Americas Awards 2026

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman has been shortlisted in three categories for Managing IP Americas Awards 2026...
United States Intellectual Property
Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme and Donald S. Zakarin
Pryor Cashman has been shortlisted in three categories for Managing IP Americas Awards 2026:

  • Firm of the Year – Copyright (United States, East)
  • Individual Regional Award – Trademark Prosecution (Northeast) – Partner and Intellectual Property Group Co-Chair Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme
  • Individual Regional Award – Copyright Practitioner (East) – Partner and Chair Emeritus of Pryor Cashman's Litigation Group, Co-Chair of the Music Group and the Media + Entertainment Litigation Practice Donald Zakarin

Managing IP will announce the winners during a gala event in New York City on April 9, 2026.

Learn more about the Managing IP Americas Awards 2026 shortlists using the link below.

Authors
Photo of Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme
Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme
Photo of Donald S. Zakarin
Donald S. Zakarin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
