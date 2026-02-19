Pryor Cashman Shortlisted For Three Managing IP Americas Awards 2026

Pryor Cashman has been shortlisted in three categories for Managing IP Americas Awards 2026:

Firm of the Year – Copyright (United States, East)

Individual Regional Award – Trademark Prosecution (Northeast) – Partner and Intellectual Property Group Co-Chair Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme

Individual Regional Award – Copyright Practitioner (East) – Partner and Chair Emeritus of Pryor Cashman's Litigation Group, Co-Chair of the Music Group and the Media + Entertainment Litigation Practice Donald Zakarin

Managing IP will announce the winners during a gala event in New York City on April 9, 2026.

