ARTICLE
28 January 2026

Patent Protection In A Borderless World (Video)

AP
Arnold & Porter

Contributor

Arnold & Porter logo
Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.
Explore Firm Details
In the latest edition of our Inside Litigation series, partner Ryan Nishimoto explores how international supply chains, cross-border inventorship, and emerging jurisdictions like China are reshaping patent protection.
United States Intellectual Property
Ryan M. Nishimoto
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Arnold & Porter are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

Patent strategy is no longer local; it is global, complex, and evolving fast.

In the latest edition of our Inside Litigation series, partner Ryan Nishimoto explores how international supply chains, cross-border inventorship, and emerging jurisdictions like China are reshaping patent protection. He highlights why companies must assess patent risk from cradle to grave across multiple jurisdictions and examines how generative AI is creating new challenges for patent protection and enforcement that many organizations may face.

Inside Litigation is our video series featuring brief insights from our skilled litigators on hot topics.

Watch the rest of the Inside Litigation series here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Ryan M. Nishimoto
Ryan M. Nishimoto
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More