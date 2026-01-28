Patent Protection In A Borderless World (Video)

self

Patent strategy is no longer local; it is global, complex, and evolving fast.

In the latest edition of our Inside Litigation series, partner Ryan Nishimoto explores how international supply chains, cross-border inventorship, and emerging jurisdictions like China are reshaping patent protection. He highlights why companies must assess patent risk from cradle to grave across multiple jurisdictions and examines how generative AI is creating new challenges for patent protection and enforcement that many organizations may face.

Inside Litigation is our video series featuring brief insights from our skilled litigators on hot topics.

