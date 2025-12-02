A Practical Guide To Protecting Plant Innovations In Europe And The United Kingdom (Video)

self

Protecting valuable plant varieties and plant biotechnological inventions requires a nuanced understanding of the evolving legal environment. With regulatory changes and new legislative proposals creating a dynamic landscape for gene-edited plants, this webinar will provide you with the knowledge to make informed strategic decisions in Europe and the United Kingdom. Dr Daniel Shaw and Dr Carsten Reinhard will guide you through the latest developments, offering practical insights into:

Navigating the European and British Plant Variety Right (PVR) Systems: Learn the key differences and practicalities of filing and managing plant variety right applications in both jurisdictions.

Mastering Plant Patentability: Get up to date on patent-eligibility requirements for plant-related inventions in the European Patent Office, including possible implications of the ongoing debate on patents for gene-edited (NGT) plants.

Strategic IP Management: Discover how to build a cohesive IP portfolio by strategically using both patents and plant variety rights to maximise your protection and commercial advantage.

