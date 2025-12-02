ARTICLE
2 December 2025

A Practical Guide To Protecting Plant Innovations In Europe And The United Kingdom (Video)

JA
J A Kemp LLP

Contributor

J A Kemp LLP logo
J A Kemp is a leading firm of European Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. We combine independent thinking with collective excellence in all that we do. The technical and legal knowledge that we apply to the protection of our clients’ patents is outstanding in its breadth and depth. With around 100 science and technology graduates in the firm, including 50 PhDs, no area of science or technology is outside our scope. Our Patent Attorneys have collective in-depth expertise in patent law and procedure in every country of the world. The team of professionals who advise our clients on trade mark and design matters have backgrounds in major international law firms and hold qualifications as Chartered UK Trade Mark Attorneys, Solicitors and European Trade Mark Professional Representatives. Dedicated to this specialist area of intellectual property protection, the team has the expertise and resources to protect trade marks and designs in any market worldwide.
Explore Firm Details
Protecting valuable plant varieties and plant biotechnological inventions requires a nuanced understanding of the evolving legal environment. With regulatory changes and new legislative proposals...
United States Intellectual Property
Daniel Shaw and Carsten Reinhard
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Daniel Shaw’s articles from J A Kemp LLP are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • in United States
J A Kemp LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

Protecting valuable plant varieties and plant biotechnological inventions requires a nuanced understanding of the evolving legal environment. With regulatory changes and new legislative proposals creating a dynamic landscape for gene-edited plants, this webinar will provide you with the knowledge to make informed strategic decisions in Europe and the United Kingdom. Dr Daniel Shaw and Dr Carsten Reinhard will guide you through the latest developments, offering practical insights into:

  • Navigating the European and British Plant Variety Right (PVR) Systems: Learn the key differences and practicalities of filing and managing plant variety right applications in both jurisdictions.
  • Mastering Plant Patentability: Get up to date on patent-eligibility requirements for plant-related inventions in the European Patent Office, including possible implications of the ongoing debate on patents for gene-edited (NGT) plants.
  • Strategic IP Management: Discover how to build a cohesive IP portfolio by strategically using both patents and plant variety rights to maximise your protection and commercial advantage.

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Daniel Shaw
Daniel Shaw
Photo of Carsten Reinhard
Carsten Reinhard
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More