Bryan Hart Featured In The Patent Lawyer Magazine Highlighting The Potential Effect Of PERA On Software Inventions

Royal Oak, MI — Brooks Kushman is pleased to announce that attorney Bryan Hart has been featured in The Patent Lawyer Magazine for his article, "The Potential Effect of PERA on Software Inventions." In this piece, Bryan examines how the proposed Patent Eligibility Restoration Act (PERA) could alter the scope of patent eligibility in the United States, particularly for innovations in software and emerging technologies.

Drawing on his extensive experience in patent prosecution and counseling, Bryan offers a practical perspective on how PERA aims to bring greater clarity to Section 101 of the Patent Act, while noting the possible implications for inventors, companies, and legal practitioners navigating this evolving area of law.

Bryan focuses his practice on U.S. and international patent prosecution in mechanical, electrical, and software technologies. He frequently advises clients on patent strategies involving machine learning, vision processing, and neural networks, and is an active leader in advancing diversity within the intellectual property field as Vice President of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee for the Intellectual Property Owners (IPO) Association.

