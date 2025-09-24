ARTICLE
24 September 2025

Don't You Forget About Me: Petitioner's Failure To Specifically Demonstrate Material Error Leads To Denial Under § 325(d)

FH
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP

Contributor

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP logo
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP is a law firm dedicated to advancing ideas, discoveries, and innovations that drive businesses around the world. From offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, Finnegan works with leading innovators to protect, advocate, and leverage their most important intellectual property (IP) assets.
Explore Firm Details
Under the new bifurcated discretionary denial review process, 35 U.S.C. § 325(d) has most often been cited in support of referral due to the need to correct material...
United States Intellectual Property
Devan Knapp,Umber Aggarwal, and Forrest Jones
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Under the new bifurcated discretionary denial review process, 35 U.S.C. § 325(d) has most often been cited in support of referral due to the need to correct material error by the Office, rather than as a reason for discretionary denial. However, in TankLogix, LLC v. SitePro, Inc., IPR2025-00761, Paper 10 (PTAB Sept. 3, 2025), USPTO Acting Director Coke Morgan Stewart denied institution under § 325(d).

Before addressing § 325(d), the Director concluded the status of the parallel proceeding "neither favor[ed] nor counsel[ed] against discretionary denial" because of the uncertainty whether a final written decision in the IPR would be issued after the district court trial. IPR2025-00761, Paper 10 at 2. The uncertainty arose because the anticipated date for the final written decision, November 19, 2026, fell between the scheduled trial date of October 26, 2026, and statistical projections indicating that the trial could commence in September 2027.

Moving to § 325(d), the Director determined that the four references asserted in the petition were the same as previously presented to the Office during prosecution—three cited by the examiner, and one cited by the applicant. Critically, Petitioner "merely assert[ed] that the Petition 'details how the references disclose every element of every claim'"—but "[t]his assertion alone [was] insufficient to demonstrate material error by the Office." IPR2025-00761, Paper 10 at 2-3.

Takeaway

This denial illustrates that, despite the shift in how § 325(d) is being applied, petitioners must still specifically argue how the USPTO erred in evaluating any relied-on references to overcome denial under § 325(d).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Devan Knapp
Devan Knapp
Photo of Umber Aggarwal
Umber Aggarwal
Photo of Forrest Jones
Forrest Jones
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More