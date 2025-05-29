Olga Berson Discusses AI's Impact On Patent Law On The Jabot Podcast

In a recent episode of The Jabot podcast, Thompson Coburn Los Angeles partner Olga Berson shared her unique career path and insights into the evolving landscape of patent law, particularly concerning artificial intelligence.

Host Kathryn Rubino asked Olga to share her journey from a scientific background to a legal career. Olga explained that while initially considering scientific roles in academia or industry, particularly in environmental consulting, she realized her desire to stay connected to science through the legal field.

"I thought maybe I can stay connected to science, but through law where I'm exposed to science where I'm working with inventors, with companies," she said, noting that "there are so many disciplines within the legal profession where science plays an important role."

Olga highlighted AI's significant role in current patent law, emphasizing that "patent eligibility is one of the bigger issues right now." She noted that the USPTO provides guidance for acceptable claims, especially for AI-related inventions, underscoring the growing importance of understanding what can and cannot be patented. "People are looking for a little more clarity in that respect," she added.

Discussing the delicate balance between AI's role in innovation and patentability, Olga explained, "I think the focus is going to be how much human impact is in the innovation." While acknowledging AI's utility in increasing efficiency and the desire to encourage its use, she also cautioned about associated risks, such as AI hallucinations.

The Jabot is a podcast from Above the Law that focuses on challenges in the legal industry for diverse populations.

Click here to listen to the full episode.

