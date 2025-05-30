Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 77: Establishing Irreparable Harm And Likelihood Of Success (Podcast)

You are invited to listen to Episode 77 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "Establishing Irreparable Harm and Likelihood of Success."

In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger breaks down a recent ruling from the Northern District of New York that addresses what to do and not to do to establish the elements of irreparable harm and likelihood of success for a motion to enjoin trade secret misappropriation.

