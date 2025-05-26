Patentability In The Age Of AI: What Innovators Need To Know

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionised industries ranging from healthcare to finance, raising complex questions about intellectual property (IP) rights. This article explores the intersection of AI and IP, distinguishing what can and cannot be patented, particularly in the realms of generative and open AI. Additionally, we analyse how different jurisdictions—including the US, UK, Germany, and Japan—approach AI patentability.

Understanding IP Protection for AI-Driven Innovations

AI-related innovations can fall under several types of intellectual property (IP), but patents are particularly critical. Patents protect novel, non-obvious, and useful inventions or improvements—key criteria when seeking protection for AI-related technologies.

What AI-Related Inventions Are Patentable?

Patent offices globally have developed criteria for granting patents related to AI. While approaches may vary slightly by jurisdiction, certain categories are generally accepted as patentable when a human is the inventor:

Improvements to AI Algorithms and Software



Patentable if AI is applied in a technical and industrially applicable manner, or if they improve on the function of previously existing AI technology itself, rather than being mere abstract mathematical formulas. Examples include new neural network architectures for diagnostics, machine learning models improving computer operations. Inventions that Incorporate AI



Hardware and systems that include AI as a component or portion of the invention can usually be patented by human beings. Examples include AI-powered medical imaging tools, AI-assisted robotics in manufacturing and autonomous vehicle navigation systems. Specific, Practical Applications of AI



Certain AI applications can qualify for patents by human beings, to the extent that they involve improvements to technology. Examples include AI-based fraud detection, drug discovery tools using deep learning and AI-enhanced automation in industrial processes.

What Is Not Patentable in AI?

Patent offices often exclude certain AI-related subject matter:

Abstract Algorithms & Mathematical Concepts



Abstract AI algorithms are generally rejected as they are seen as mathematical concepts rather than patentable inventions. AI-Generated Inventions Without Human Input



Inventions created entirely by AI, with no human involvement in conception or contribution, are not patentable. Open-Source/Public AI Models



Once AI systems like ChatGPT or Stable Diffusion are publicly disclosed, patenting their underlying methods becomes challenging.

Jurisdictional Approaches

United States (USPTO):

Allows patents for AI-assisted inventions and improvements to AI.

Requires human inventors.

Emphasizes practical application and human contribution.

United Kingdom (UKIPO):

Similar to the US, protects AI-involved inventions with a human inventor.

Focuses on whether the invention solves a technical problem.

Germany (EPO/DPMA):

Requires "technical character" for AI inventions.

Permits patenting AI-related technologies, but only if a human is named as the inventor.

Japan (JPO):

Permits AI-assisted inventions and improvements in business methods.

Requires that the inventor be a natural person.

Conclusion

Improvements to AI and devices that use AI can absolutely be patented, provided they meet the established legal standards and a human inventor is involved. Innovators should ensure their AI-related inventions demonstrate technical application and document the human contribution carefully to increase the likelihood of patent approval.

Source

1 Thaman, A. (2024, September 12). Can you patent artificial intelligence in the UK?. Source Advisors. https://sourceadvisors.co.uk/insights/knowledge-hub/can-you-patent-artificial-intelligence-in-the-uk/

2 The Federal Register. Federal Register :: Request Access. (2024, February 13). https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/02/13/2024-02623/inventorship-guidance-for-ai-assisted-inventions

3 Artificial Intelligence. (n.d.). https://www.epo.org/en/news-events/in-focus/ict/artificial-intelligence

4 Germany: AI cannot be named as inventor – insights from the Bundesgerichtshof's dabus decision. Norton Rose Fulbright. (2024, July). https://www.nortonrosefulbright.com/en-gb/knowledge/publications/7de4a9ba/germany-ai-cannot-be-named-as-inventor-insights-from-the-bundesgerichtshofs-dabus-decision

5 Kawahara, T. (2024, February). Examination guideline for AI-related inventions by JPO. https://www.jpaa.or.jp/en/cms/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Examination-Guideline-for-AI-related-inventions-by-JPO.pdf

6 Sekiguchi, T. (2025, February 7). Japan's Dabus AI patent ruling affirms status quo but highlights global IP challenges: Mlex: Specialist News and analysis on legal risk and regulation. MLex. https://www.mlex.com/mlex/articles/2294484/japan-s-dabus-ai-patent-ruling-affirms-status-quo-but-highlights-global-ip-challenges

7 McDermott, E. (2024, February 12). USPTO AI guidance reiterates Dabus Decision. IP Watchdog. https://ipwatchdog.com/2024/02/12/uspto-ai-guidance-reiterates-dabus-decision/id=173263/

8 Reeve, N. (2024, January 21). The UK Supreme Court dabus decision: The end or just a bump in the road for ai inventors?. IP Watchdog. https://ipwatchdog.com/2024/01/21/uk-supreme-court-dabus-decision-end-just-bump-road-ai-inventors/id=172193/#

9 AI cannot be named as patent "inventor", UK Supreme Court rules. The Guardian. (2023, December 20). https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/dec/20/ai-cannot-be-named-as-patent-inventor-uk-supreme-court-rules#:~:text=The%20US%2Dbased%20developer%20claims,of%20%E2%80%A6%20the%201977%20act.%E2%80%9D

10 Kanno, R. (2025, February 3). AI cannot be recognized as inventor in patent cases: Japan Ip Court. The Mainichi. https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20250203/p2a/00m/0sc/012000c

11 Kukuu, A. (2022, September). WIPO. https://www.wipo.int/edocs/mdocs/mdocs/en/wipo_ip_conv_ge_2_22/wipo_ip_conv_ge_2_22_3.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.