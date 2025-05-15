Alice Patent Eligibility Analysis Divergance Before USPTO And District Court: Federal Circuit Clarifies Limits On Relying On USPTO Findings In § 101 Eligibility Disputes

In our prior article, we discussed instances in which the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the district courts made different findings with regard to patent eligibility under 35 U.S.C. § 101. A recent nonprecedential Federal Circuit decision, Aviation Capital Partners, LLC v. SH Advisors, LLC, No. 24-1099 (Fed. Cir. May 6, 2025), highlights a critical procedural point: District courts are not required to accept findings made by the USPTO as true at the pleading stage — unless those findings are specifically alleged in the complaint.

This issue came to the forefront on appeal after the Delaware District Court dismissed Aviation Capital's patent infringement complaint under Rule 12(b)(6), finding the asserted patent claims ineligible under § 101. The plaintiff-appellant, Aviation Capital Partners (doing business as Specialized Tax Recovery ("STR")), argued on appeal that the district court erred by failing to accept the USPTO's prior eligibility analysis, which favored patent eligibility, as a factual finding at the motion to dismiss stage.

Specifically, STR contended that the USPTO's conclusion — made during prosecution — that the claims were "integrated into a practical application" and "contained significantly more than an abstract idea" should have been accepted as a true factual finding by the District Court as part of deciding the motion to dismiss. But the Federal Circuit rejected that argument outright, stating:

STR additionally argues that, in deciding the motion to dismiss, the district court was required to assume as true the Patent Office's "factual finding that the claims were integrated into a practical application and contained significantly more than an abstract idea." Appellant's Br. 23–25. We disagree. "[F]or the purposes of a motion to dismiss we must take all of the factual allegations in the complaint as true . . . ." Ashcroft v. Iqbal, 556 U.S. 662, 678 (2009) (emphasis added). Here, the complaint included no factual findings made by the Patent Office. J.A. 16–32; Oral Arg. at 4:38–5:45 (complaint alleged the Patent Office made two legal determinations but alleged no factual findings). Accordingly, the district court did not err by declining to accept as true any unalleged factual findings that the Patent Office may have made in its § 101 eligibility analysis.[

This passage underscores the procedural rigor applied to motions to dismiss: The court is bound only to the facts actually pled in the complaint. While STR tried to import the examiner's analysis into the record, the Federal Circuit made clear that any "factual findings" by the USPTO must be explicitly alleged for a district court to credit them at the motion to dismiss stage.

Implications for Litigants and Drafting Complaints Where Examiner Made Comments Regarding § 101 Eligibility

This ruling serves as a practical guidepost for practitioners navigating § 101 disputes post-Alice. Litigants cannot assume that favorable examiner conclusions — such as an "integration into a practical application" — will be treated as facts unless those determinations are squarely and specifically alleged in the complaint.

The USPTO's current guidance instructs examiners to evaluate whether a claim is "integrated into a practical application" and whether it includes "significantly more" than an abstract idea — criteria that may allow applications to clear the § 101 hurdle during prosecution. Yet, as Aviation Capital confirms, the deference afforded to such examiner determinations may vary, and on a Rule 12(b)(6) motion, only factual allegations specifically made in the complaint must be taken as true. This begs the question — if a patent owner explicitly alleges factual findings made by an examiner during prosecution regarding § 101, is that sufficient to defeat a motion to dismiss? Though nonprecedential, Aviation Capital suggests as much.

Takeaway

The Aviation Capital decision is a sharp reminder that litigators must be deliberate in pleading factual support for eligibility. To preserve arguments based on examiner findings, those examiner findings must be more than background — they must be alleged facts in the complaint, not just cited conclusions.

Otherwise, courts remain free to assess eligibility from a clean slate. And as this decision reaffirms, that assessment may diverge from what the USPTO previously concluded.

