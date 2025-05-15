ARTICLE
15 May 2025

Make It Plain: Clarity Regarding Obviousness-Type Double Patenting (Podcast)

BakerHostetler

Contributor

United States Intellectual Property
In a year defined by landmark decisions, impactful announcements and new standards, clarity in the patent world comes as a welcome relief. It arrived via a federal circuit court decision in August 2024 that settled certain facts related to obviousness-type double patenting (ODP), though BakerHostetler attorneys warn patentees to remain cautious.

In BakerHostetler's second annual IP Perspectives (BHIPP) thought leadership piece, the Intellectual Property Practice Group highlights a myriad of IP-related topics that are at the forefront of industry developments and current challenges and trends.

