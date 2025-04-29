How Courts Weigh Section 1782 Discovery For UPC Cases

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP is a law firm dedicated to advancing ideas, discoveries, and innovations that drive businesses around the world. From offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, Finnegan works with leading innovators to protect, advocate, and leverage their most important intellectual property (IP) assets.

Since the Unified Patent Court began operations in June 2023, it has become a major patent litigation forum. Generally, the scope and available tools of discovery in European jurisdictions, and now at the UPC, are relatively limited compared to that in the U.S. To support their cases before the UPC, parties have employed Title 28 of the U.S. Code, Section 1782, to seek discovery from affiliated U.S. entities.



In six recent cases, courts within four circuits in the U.S. have addressed Section 1782 discovery applications in connection with UPC proceedings. This article examines the approaches those courts have taken in evaluating the various factors, and identifies potential trends and takeaways.



The analysis aims to provide guidance for parties contemplating Section 1782 discovery to augment their litigation arsenal at the UPC and for parties facing such discovery requests.



Generally, Section 17821 provides federal court assistance by allowing discovery in the U.S., which litigants can then use in foreign proceedings. An interested party, such as a litigant in a foreign suit, can obtain discovery through Section 1782 from U.S. entities that are affiliated with their opponents in the foreign suit. This discovery may be otherwise unavailable, or not easily obtainable, in the foreign tribunal. It thus provides significant strategic value to litigants.



A party initiates the process by filing a Section 1782 application outlining the discovery sought in the district court where the target resides or is found.



The district court evaluates the application using a two‑step process.



The court first determines whether it has the statutory authority to grant the application. If so, the court then proceeds to consider the discretionary factors, which are often referred to as the Intel factors.2



If the weight of the discretionary factors favors allowing the requested discovery, the court grants the application. The applicant can then serve a subpoena on the target individual or entity commanding them to produce the requested information.



It is important to note that a Section 1782 application is usually made ex parte, that is, without notice to the target. Some courts require the party seeking discovery to provide notice to the target, so it has the opportunity to respond before the court rules on the application. Other courts, if they allow discovery, will allow the target to challenge the subpoena or its scope after the fact.



Our research identified six cases filed with six different district courts in the U.S. where parties sought Section 1782 discovery for use in UPC proceedings.3



The cases are:

In re: Hand Held Products Inc., decided by the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on Oct. 24;

In re: Volkswagen AG, decided by the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine on Oct. 9;

Daedalus Prime LLC v. MediaTek USA Inc., decided by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Sept. 16;

In re: Volkswagen AG, decided by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on April 10;

Amazon.com Inc. v. Nokia of America Corp., decided by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on Jan. 16; and

In re: Netgear Inc., decided by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on Jan. 31.

In four of these cases — Hand Held, Daedalus and the two Volkswagen cases — the applicants successfully obtained the desired discovery at least in part;4 and in two cases the applications were denied.5 In all six cases, the court's statutory authority to grant the application either was not disputed or found satisfied, with the court's discussion focusing on the discretionary factors.

Statutory Factors

Section 1782(a) sets forth three requirements: (1) the target person or entity "resides or is found" in the district; (2) the sought discovery is "for use in a proceeding in a foreign or international tribunal,"; and (3) the application is made by an "interested person."



As noted above, in the cases reviewed here, the courts found the statutory requirements met. Indeed, in some cases, the parties did not dispute the statutory factors, so the courts, in turn, did not discuss them.6



Five of the six cases involved discovery sought from corporate entities. Courts have expressed different views on the standard for when a corporation is found.7 Typically, however, as in the cases reviewed here, parties agree on where an entity is found based on its registration and where it conducts its business.



The other two statutory requirements are also easily satisfied where the applicant is a litigant in an ongoing UPC action.8 In such cases, the applicant has little difficulty establishing that the discovery sought will serve useful purposes in the UPC proceeding and that its interest is at stake.

The Intel Discretionary Factors

If the statutory requirements are met, the court then considers the discretionary factors to determine whether to grant a Section 1782 application.



These factors include: (1) whether the evidence sought is within the foreign tribunal's reach; (2) the nature of the foreign tribunal, the character of the proceedings, and whether the foreign tribunal would be receptive of the requested discovery; (3) whether the application conceals an attempt to circumvent foreign proof-gathering restrictions or other policies of a foreign country or the U.S.; and (4) whether the discovery requests are unduly intrusive or burdensome.9



Although these factors were initially identified by the Supreme Court and are binding on all federal courts, district courts within different circuits have developed diverging interpretations in practice. It is therefore important that an applicant considers the law as it has developed in the district court hearing the matter and the circuit in which it sits.

Factor One: Whether the Evidence is Within the UPC's Reach

In the six cases we studied, five courts found this factor weighs against allowing the requested discovery.10 The core inquiry centers on whether the UPC permits the requested discovery and whether it has authority to compel production. To support their respective positions, parties have supplied the court with expert declarations, usually from European lawyers who litigate in the UPC, opining on pertinent UPC discovery rules.



Generally, courts recognize that the UPC discovery rules, such as UPC Rule of Procedure 190(1), are more restrictive compared to discovery rules in the United States. That alone, however, does not lead to the conclusion that the discovery sought is unavailable under the UPC process.



In Netgear, for instance, the court found the applicants "speculate[d] that they might be unsuccessful" in seeking their desired discovery at the UPC but did not show that the discovery sought would be unavailable.11

Factor Two: the UPC's Receptivity of the Requested U.S. Discovery

Courts have held diverging views on the UPC's willingness to consider evidence obtained through Section 1782.



In Volkswagen, Hand Held and Daedalus Prime, the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern District of New York, the District of Massachusetts and the Northern District of California, respectively, found no reason to believe that the UPC would not be receptive to such evidence.12 For this reason, these courts viewed this factor in favor of allowing discovery.



In Amazon.com., a more recent case before the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, the parties appeared to agree that the UPC would be receptive to the U.S. discovery.13 There, in challenging the court's grant of the Section 1782 application, the respondent disputed only the court's evaluation of the other three discretionary factors.



In contrast, in Netgear, the first case addressing Section 1782 application since the UPC's establishment, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California found this factor weighed against allowing Section 1782 discovery.14



To that court, the UPC was, at least at that time, a new entity, and it was unclear how it would view Section 1782 discovery or U.S. judicial assistance.15 Whether the court will change its view remains to be seen.



In a more recent case, Volkswagen, the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine found this factor to be neutral.16 The court noted the two opposing views described above, but declined to adopt either.

Factor Three: Attempt to Circumvent Foreign Proof-Gathering Restrictions

Courts have also taken different views as to what constitutes circumvention.



In the two Volkswagen cases, the U.S. District Courts for the District of Maine and the Eastern District of New York noted that circumvention required a showing that the applicant was seeking discovery in bad faith or to misuse Section 1782.17



Neither court found bad faith, so they weighed this factor in favor of allowing the discovery. Under this bad faith requirement, even if the desired discovery was available in the foreign tribunal, going the Section 1782 route may not suffice to show circumvention.



In Netgear and Amazon.com, respectively before the U.S. District Courts for the Southern District of California and the District of Delaware, this factor was found to weigh against allowing discovery.18



In both instances, the courts appeared to fault the applicant for not attempting to use available UPC procedures for the desired discovery before resorting to Section 1782.



In Amazon.com, for instance, the court reiterated its view that failure to first attempt discovery in the foreign tribunal indicates an attempt to circumvent the foreign tribunal's less-than-favorable discovery rules.19



This failure-to-attempt approach stands in contrast to the bad faith approach. The former tightly links the court's assessment of the circumvention factor to that of factor one: whether the requested discovery is within the UPC's reach. If the court finds the requested discovery available using UPC procedures that the applicant has not attempted, applicants may have a hard time winning on the circumvention factor.

Factor Four: Whether the Requested Discovery Is Unduly Intrusive or Burdensome

This factor heavily depends on the particular discovery requests at issue, such as their probative value, scope and potential confidentiality concerns. Several lessons can still be discerned.



First, where the target entity previously produced or is obligated to produce the requested discovery — or part of it — in another case, the court will likely find reproducing the same information to not be unduly burdensome.20 This may occur, for instance, where a patent owner files suits against various defendants over the same or related patents, rendering the same information relevant and discoverable in multiple proceedings.



Second, in appropriate circumstances, a court may allow Section 1782 discovery to reach materials from nontarget entities located outside of the U.S. For instance, the discovery requests may use broad definitional language that encompasses materials from foreign parent or affiliates of the target entity.



For such requests, the U.S. Courts of Appeal for the Second and the Eleventh Circuits expressed the view that there is no categorical extraterritorial ban, leaving the matter to the court's discretion.21 Under this view, courts may allow Section 1782 discovery to reach evidence located abroad if they determine that target entity has possession, custody or control of the subject evidence.



In Daedalus Prime, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, sitting in the Ninth Circuit, shared a similar view.22 And in Hand Held, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, sitting in the First Circuit, took a slightly different approach but a similar view in essence.23



There, the Section 1782 applicant sought information potentially reaching materials within the possession of the target entity's European parent.24 The court analyzed "possession, custody, or control" in addition to the Intel factors, rather than as part of the fourth factor, concluding that the target entity must produce materials if it has possession, custody or control.25, 26



Third, confidentiality concerns associated with a nonparty's information may help establish the intrusive nature of the requested discovery.27 This applies particularly where the target entity, while having the desired information, such as licensing information involving parties to the UPC litigation, does not otherwise share an interest in the dispute.



On the other hand, where the applicant exhibits willingness to cooperate and alleviate potential confidentiality concerns, such as through entering protective orders, courts tend to be more willing to allow discovery.28

Conclusion

Section 1782 discovery can provide significant strategic value to litigants engaged in litigation at the UPC and elsewhere. As the UPC continues to serve as a major patent litigation forum, more parties may find themselves pursuing or challenging a Section 1782 application. Parties should remain informed of how courts evaluate various factors as more courts speak on the issue, particularly where courts' views differ.

Footnotes

1. 28 U.S.C § 1782(a) provides, "[t]he district court of the district in which a person resides or is found may order him to give his testimony or statement or to produce a document or other thing for use in a proceeding in a foreign or international tribunal, including criminal investigations conducted before formal accusation."

2. The name derives from the Supreme Court decision, Intel Corp. v. Advanced Micro Devices Inc., 542 U.S. 241, 264-65 (2004), which identifies the discretionary factors.

3. Applicants may file §1782 applications seeking discovery for use in parallel proceedings in multiple forums. This analysis focuses on the UPC aspect.

4. In re: Hand Held Prods. Inc., No. 24-MC-91378-NMG, 2024 WL 5136071 (D. Mass. Oct. 24, 2024); In re: Volkswagen AG, No. 2:24-MC-00097-JAW, 2024 WL 4452588 (D. Me. Oct. 9, 2024) ("Volkswagen (D. Me.)"); Daedalus Prime LLC v. MediaTek USA Inc., No. 24-MC-80208-VKD, 2024 WL 4220000 (N.D. Cal. Sept. 16, 2024) & Daedalus Prime LLC v. MediaTek USA Inc., No. 24-MC-80208-VKD, Dkt. No. 18 (N.D. Cal. Sept. 25, 2024) (Order granting amended application); In re: Volkswagen AG, No. 24-MC-0832 (JS), 2024 WL 1556912 (E.D.N.Y. Apr. 10, 2024) ("Volkswagen (E.D.N.Y.)").

5. Amazon.com, Inc. v. Nokia of Am. Corp., No. CV 24-493-GBW, 2025 WL 220301 (D. Del. Jan. 16, 2025) (granting respondent's motion to quash applicant's subpoena);In re: Netgear Inc., No. 23MC794-BLM, 2024 WL 390059 (S.D. Cal. Jan. 31, 2024).

6. E.g., Volkswagen (D. Me.), 2024 WL 4452588, at *2; Amazon.com, 2025 WL 220301, at *4.

7. See In re: Eli Lilly & Co., 37 F.4th 160, 167 (4th Cir. 2022) (noting the Fourth Circuit's disagreement with the Second Circuit's interpretation of "resides or is found"). Compare In re: del Valle Ruiz , 939 F.3d 520, 528 (2d Cir. 2019) ("[Section. 1782's 'resides or is found' language extends to the limits of personal jurisdiction consistent with due process") with In re: Eli Lilly , 37 F.4th at 165 ("[A] corporation is found where it is physically present by its officers and agents carrying on the corporation's business.").

8. Although not part of this analysis, we note that §1782 does not require that the foreign proceeding at issue must be ongoing or imminent. See Intel, 542 U.S. at 259.

9. Intel, 542 U.S. at 264–65.

10. The court in Volkswagen (E.D.N.Y.) reached a different conclusion finding this factor weighing in favor of granting the application. Volkswagen (E.D.N.Y.), 2024 WL 1556912, at*2. The court noted that the corporate principal from whom discovery was sought was not a party to the UPC proceedings and may not be compelled to produce information. Id.

11. Netgear, 2024 WL 390059, at *4.

12. Volkswagen (E.D.N.Y.), 2024 WL 1556912, at *2; Hand Held, 2024 WL 5136071, at *6; Daedalus Prime, 2024 WL 4220000, at *6.

13. Amazon.com, 2025 WL 220301, at *4.

14. Netgear, 2024 WL 390059 at *5.

15. Id.

16. Volkswagen (D. Me.), 2024 WL 4452588, at *4-5 (expressing disagreement with the diverging views expressed by the courts in Netgear and Volkswagen (E.D.N.Y.)).

17. Volkswagen (D. Me.), 2024 WL 4452588, at *5; Volkswagen (E.D.N.Y.), 2024 WL 1556912, at *2.

18. Netgear, 2024 WL 390059, at *5; Amazon.com, 2025 WL 220301, at *6.

19. Amazon.com, 2025 WL 220301, at *5-6 (citing In re: Nokia Techs. Oy, No. CV 23-01395-GBW, 2024 WL 1675025 (D. Del. Apr. 18, 2024)).

20. See, e.g., Amazon.com, 2025 WL 220301, at *7; Volkswagen (D. Me.), 2024 WL 4452588, at *6; Volkswagen (E.D.N.Y.), 2024 WL 1556912, at *2.

21. See In re: del Valle Ruiz, 939 F.3d at 533; Sergeeva v. Tripleton Int'l Ltd., 834 F.3d 1194, 1200 (11th Cir. 2016) (holding that a party can be required to produce responsive documents outside of the United States as long as they have possession, custody, or control of such materials).

22. Daedalus Prime, 2024 WL 4220000, at *7.

23. Hand Held, 2024 WL 5136071, at *4.

24. Id. at *4-5.

25. Id. at *5.

26. Whether a U.S. entity has "possession, custody, or control" over a foreign affiliate's documents is a topic of frequent litigation. Most jurisdictions follow a "legal control" test for information that is within a party's control. Under this test, a party has no duty to search for or produce information unless it has "the legal right to obtain documents upon demand." In re: Citric Acid Litig., 191 F.3d 1090, 1107 (9th Cir. 1999); see also Seifi v. Mercedes-Benz U.S.A. LLC, No. 12-CV-05493TEH (JSC), 2014 WL 7187111, at *3 (N.D. Cal. Dec. 16, 2014) ("Plaintiffs must show that Defendant has the legal right to compel production of the documents from [its parent]."). Some jurisdictions, however, follow a looser standard in which a party must produce information that it has the "practical ability to obtain." Banca Pueyo, S.A. v. Lone Star Fund IX, L.P., 2020 WL 10046110, at *19 (N.D. Tex. Sept. 25, 2020), Banca Pueyo, S.A. v. Lone Star Fund IX (U.S.), L.P., No. 3:18-MC-100-M, 2020 WL 10046110 (N.D. Tex. Sept. 25, 2020); see also Sergeeva, 834 F.3d at 1201 (control "may be established where affiliated corporate entities — who claim to be providers of complimentary and international financial services — have actually shared responsive information and documents in the normal course of their business dealings"). The biggest practical difference is that a subsidiary has no duty to even ask for documents or information from a parent or sister corporation under the "legal control" standard but does under the "practical ability to obtain" standard.

27. See, e.g., Netgear, 2024 WL 390059, at *5 (finding the fourth factor weighed against the requested discovery in view of confidentiality concerns associated with non-party's trade secrets).

28. See, e.g., Amazon.com, 2025 WL 220301, at *7.

Originally published by Law360.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.