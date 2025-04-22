USPTO Design Patent Update Effective April 2025 – Suspension Of Expedited Examination

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has announced a key procedural change that applicants should keep in mind when planning design patent filings.

The USPTO is suspending the expedited examination program for design applications effective April 17, 2025. Any request filed on or after that date will not be granted, and associated fees will be refunded. This move is part of the USPTO's broader efforts to combat fraud, reduce application backlogs, and address improper micro entity certifications.

More information may be found within the USPTO Notice.

As a consideration for design patents, applicants should plan for standard examination timelines and assess portfolio strategies accordingly.