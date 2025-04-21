ARTICLE
21 April 2025

Will Fewer PTAB Judges Increase The Rate Of Discretionary Denials Of IPRs And PGRs?

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

BakerHostetler logo
Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com
Explore Firm Details
The Acting Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office just issued a memorandum setting out new procedures for discretionary denials of Inter Partes Reviews (IPRs)...
United States Intellectual Property
Jason F. Hoffman and Robert L. Hails Jr.
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Acting Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office just issued a memorandum setting out new procedures for discretionary denials of Inter Partes Reviews (IPRs) and Post-Grant Reviews (PGRs). The Acting Director will determine whether to deny institution based not only upon the Fintiv factors, but also upon the workload of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). In short, given that the number of PTAB judges soon will be reduced, the Acting Director has announced that IPRs and PGRs may be denied institution based upon the overall workload of the PTAB judges.

The PTAB handles both ex parte appeals (appeals from rejections of patent applications) as well as IPRs and PGRs. Ex parte appeals do not have a statutorily-imposed deadline for decision. On the other hand, governing statutes require the PTAB to make an institution decision in IPRs or PGRs within six months, and if instituted, to issue a final written decision one year later. The PTAB, however, has the power to discretionarily deny institution of an IPR and PGR, and that denial is not reviewable by the Federal Circuit.

Recent announcements indicate that the USPTO likely will reduce the number of PTAB judges. In early February, PTAB judges, many of whom worked remotely, all were required to return to the office. PTAB judges also were offered early retirement and separation packages. And, in March, PTAB judges were informed that a reduction in force was in the works for mid-April. There is no word regarding the total number of PTAB judges who will remain after the expected reduction in force.

The Acting Director's memorandum, entitled "Interim Processes for PTAB Workload Management," explains that the purpose is "[t]o ensure that the PTAB continues to meet its statutory obligations as to ex parte appeals." In order to meet this goal, the memorandum sets out the ability to deny institution of IPRs and PGRs based simply upon PTAB workload: "[t]he Director will also consider the ability of the PTAB to comply with pendency goals for ex parte appeals, its statutory deadlines for AIA proceedings, and other workload needs." It appears that because the Acting Director has the discretion to deny institution of IPRs and PGRs but does not have that same power with respect to ex parte appeals, the Acting Director has chosen to have the remaining PTAB judges focus their efforts on ex parte appeals. As a result, fewer IPRs and PGRs will be instituted.

There are two other important aspects of the memorandum. First, it will be the Acting Director, in conjunction with three PTAB judges, who will decide whether to discretionarily deny institution of IPRs and PGRs. The Acting Director will look to PTAB workload as well as the Fintiv factors, such as whether another forum has already adjudicated the challenged patent claims, the strength of the challenge, and length of time that the claims have been in force. If the Acting Director does not discretionarily deny institution, then the petition will be referred to a PTAB panel to handle the remainder of the case.

Second, the parties now have an opportunity to separately brief the issue for the Acting Director. The patent owner has two months to file a brief explaining any applicable bases for discretionary denial of institution and the petitioner has one month to file an opposition.

The expected reduction in force of PTAB judges may increase the rate of discretionary denials of IPRs and PGRs. The Congressionally mandated timetables for IPRs and PGRs, which do not exist for ex parte appeals, coupled with the Acting Director's ability to discretionally deny institution without appellate review, likely influenced the Acting Director's decision to prioritize ex parte appeals over IPRs and PGRs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jason F. Hoffman
Jason F. Hoffman
Photo of Robert L. Hails Jr.
Robert L. Hails Jr.
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More