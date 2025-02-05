2024 PTAB Year In Review: New Procedures And Potential Changes Impact AIA Trial Strategies (Video)

self

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) continued to evolve as a pivotal forum for challenging patents in 2024, with significant developments in discretionary denials, claim amendments, and post-decision options. This webinar provided a comprehensive overview of 2024's most notable PTAB changes and their implications for practitioners, patent owners, and petitioners heading into 2025.

Brooks Kushman post-grant professionals Andrew Turner, John Rondini, Kyle Konz, and Reza Roghani Esfahani delved into the latest updates and strategic considerations. Key topics included:

Recent rulemaking on discretionary denials, Director Review, motions to amend, and fees

Potential changes under the new USPTO Director and the PREVAIL Act

Insights into Administrative Patent Judge (APJ) research

Post-decision options: Director Review versus rehearing

Claim construction and amending claims before the PTAB

Emerging issues in 35 U.S.C. § 112 and secondary considerations

Attendees gained actionable insights into these developments and practical strategies to maximize outcomes in the evolving PTAB landscape.

