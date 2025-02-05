ARTICLE
5 February 2025

2024 PTAB Year In Review: New Procedures And Potential Changes Impact AIA Trial Strategies (Video)

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) continued to evolve as a pivotal forum for challenging patents in 2024, with significant developments in discretionary denials, claim amendments...
United States Intellectual Property
The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) continued to evolve as a pivotal forum for challenging patents in 2024, with significant developments in discretionary denials, claim amendments, and post-decision options. This webinar provided a comprehensive overview of 2024's most notable PTAB changes and their implications for practitioners, patent owners, and petitioners heading into 2025.

Brooks Kushman post-grant professionals Andrew Turner, John Rondini, Kyle Konz, and Reza Roghani Esfahani delved into the latest updates and strategic considerations. Key topics included:

  • Recent rulemaking on discretionary denials, Director Review, motions to amend, and fees
  • Potential changes under the new USPTO Director and the PREVAIL Act
  • Insights into Administrative Patent Judge (APJ) research
  • Post-decision options: Director Review versus rehearing
  • Claim construction and amending claims before the PTAB
  • Emerging issues in 35 U.S.C. § 112 and secondary considerations

Attendees gained actionable insights into these developments and practical strategies to maximize outcomes in the evolving PTAB landscape.

