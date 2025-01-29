ARTICLE
29 January 2025

A Cold Plunge Into Energy Transition Patent Pools

United States Intellectual Property
Liz Flannery

It's not swimming pool weather yet, but here's another one – companies looking to license and monetize patent portfolios relating to energy transition technologies are starting to pop up more often, and their scope of targets is wide. Companies looking to invest in these technologies should have these licensors on their radar and, even if they're not interested in taking the plunge with a license, should understand the potential IP risks to come.

Unlike other technology companies that mostly use their patents for proprietary products, Obrist reports that it's expressly a licensor for companies seeking to leverage its patent pool for their own products, machinery, and systems—ranging from vehicle powertrains to methanol production facilities.

