In Its Second Case, Telcom Ventures Hits Apple Pay

In August, Telcom Ventures LLC filed its first lawsuit, accusing Samsung of infringing eight patents through the provision of Samsung Pay in an Eastern District of Texas complaint. In a new Southern District of Florida case, the inventor-controlled plaintiff has asserted the same eight patents, this time against Apple (1:24-cv-23837), targeting the provision of the Apple Pay service and iPhones that support it, as used together to make mobile payments via biometric authentication and near-field communication (NFC).

Telcom Ventures pleads that it is a Florida LLC. While a "Telcom Ventures LLC" (no comma) was formed in that state in June 2006, it was dissolved in October 2009. A Delaware entity named "TELCOM VENTURES (DELAWARE), LLC" was registered to do business in Florida in March 2008, listing the "Cross Reference Name" of "TELCOM VENTURES, LLC" (with a comma). Documents submitted to the USPTO to substantiate the assignment of the asserted patents indicated that the recipient of them is Telcom Ventures, LLC (with a comma). Both entities name Rajendra ("Raj") Singh, the plaintiff's CEO, as a manager, as well as Serge Martin, with the Delaware entity (via Florida records) also listing Neera Singh (Raj's spouse) and Margaret Keast as manager and treasurer, respectively. Telcom Ventures (sometimes listed as "Telecom Ventures") is frequently described online as a "private investment firm".

Details concerning Telcom's patents-in-suit can be found at "In First Lawsuit, Inventor-Controlled Telcom Ventures Takes Aim at Samsung Pay" (August 2024). The deadline for Samsung's response to the Eastern District of Texas complaint has been extended to December 8, 2024. Alston & Bird LLP represents Telcom Ventures. Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap presides in East Texas, while the new case has been assigned to District Judge Jose E. Martinez. 10/4, Southern District of Florida.

