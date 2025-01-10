ARTICLE
10 January 2025

Changes To USPTO Patent Fees For 2025

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP

Effective January 19, 2025, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will implement significant changes to patent fees following the last review in fiscal year 2021.
Jeffrey M. Jacobstein,Mary C. Till, and Antoinette Nibbs, Ph.D.
Effective January 19, 2025, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will implement significant changes to patent fees following the last review in fiscal year 2021. According to the final rule published on November 20, 2024, the USPTO will adjust 433 patent fees across different entity types, including the introduction of 52 new fees. Major changes include new fees for continuing applications with specific benefit claims, Information Disclosure Statement (IDS) submissions based on cumulative items, excess claims, and requests for continued examination (RCE). The rule also updates fees for extensions of time for provisional applications, patent term extension applications, unintentional delay petitions, AIA trials, and across-the-board fee adjustments by about 7.5%. The USPTO is expected to issue additional guidance and update IDS forms to comply with the new rules. For a detailed account of the changes, click here.

