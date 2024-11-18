AI & The Fashion Industry: What Is Next For Your Company? (Video)

Across the fashion and retail markets, artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing design, marketing, and customer engagement. The legal implications surrounding intellectual property (IP) issues and the unchartered regulatory landscape puts companies at a crossroads.

At last month's AFS Fashion Insiders Executives Forum, our panel of industry insiders pulled back the curtain on how companies are navigating this new terrain and emphasized the transformative impact AI will have on the fashion industry.



Highlights include:

AI is revolutionizing fashion design by predicting trends and significantly reducing design time and costs through generative AI.

Nike is developing proprietary large language models for tailored designs, enhancing customer engagement through personalized marketing.

Legal risks include copyright and IP infringement issues, necessitating caution with AI-generated content rights.

In-house AI tools require careful evaluation and policies to ensure compliance with increasing disclosure requirements in the regulatory landscape.

Virtual influencers offer cost savings but come with legal risks, emphasizing the importance of compliance with AI regulations for businesses.

For questions on how your brand can take advantage of the opportunity AI presents, contact Chairman Anthony V. Lupo, AI, Metaverse & Blockchain Practice Co-Leader Dan Jasnow, or Associate Felicia A. Xu.

self

ArentFox Schiff is the premier US law firm representing fashion and design houses, apparel manufacturers and retailers, and luxury goods companies. Our team advises fashion and design houses, apparel manufacturers and retailers, and luxury goods companies. We routinely act as outside general counsel and regulatory and retail counsel for a number of well-known designer brands.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.