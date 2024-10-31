AICP Sues United Microelectronics On Heels Of Hitting TSMC

Last month, Advanced Integrated Circuit Process LLC (AICP) filed its first lawsuit, accusing TSMC of infringing seven patents that the plaintiff received from Winbond Electronics (Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan) in late July 2024. Now, AICP has filed its second, asserting the same seven semiconductor fabrication patents against United Microelectronics (2:24-cv-00730), in another Eastern District of Texas complaint, this one targeting the provision of semiconductor devices manufactured at various process nodes (i.e., the 22 and 28 nanometer process nodes), as well as third-party components—including those manufactured by Microsemi and Qualcomm—that incorporate the accused semiconductor devices.

The assignment to AICP of the portfolio to which the asserted patents belong (7,579,227; 7,923,764; 8,198,686; 8,253,180; 8,587,076; 8,796,779; 8,907,425) occurred through two transfers, each dated on July 30, 2024. To review AICP's full patent holdings, at least as reflected in currently available USPTO records, see here and here. As RPX reported earlier this year, on March 25, 2024, Nuvoton Technology assigned ten US semiconductor patents to Advanced Memory Technologies LLC, an entity formed in Delaware less than a week prior. Public records do not identify the personnel or management of Advanced Memory Technologies, which has not filed litigation to date.

AICP was formed in Texas on June 12, 2024, identifying AMTL LLC as its managing member in Texas and as its sole owner in federal court. Of uncertain management or personnel, AMTL was created in Delaware on April 1, 2024. Both AICP and Advanced Memory Technologies locate themselves at the same Allen, Texas address, suggesting that the latter may join AICP in litigation soon as well. AICP is represented by Susman Godfrey LLP and Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC. The new case has also een assigned to Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap. 9/6, Eastern District of Texas.

