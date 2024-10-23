Prosecution Pointer 427

The USPTO's e-Petitions cannot be granted for petitions to revive an abandoned application if:
- The US application number is for a provisional, design, reexamination, re-issue or, plant application.
- The US application has issued as a patent.
- A Notice of Abandonment has not been mailed by the Office.
- The application has been abandoned for more than two years.
- The reply being submitted with the petition is only an amendment filed after Final Rejection.
