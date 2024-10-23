Prosecution Pointer 427

The USPTO's e-Petitions cannot be granted for petitions to revive an abandoned application if:

The US application number is for a provisional, design, reexamination, re-issue or, plant application.

The US application has issued as a patent.

A Notice of Abandonment has not been mailed by the Office.

The application has been abandoned for more than two years.

The reply being submitted with the petition is only an amendment filed after Final Rejection.

