John Serio Discusses New Blockchain Solution To Hydrogen Supply Chain

John Serio, Withers IP partner, was featured in The Patent Lawyer and Attorney at Law Magazine highlighting his representation of H2 Clipper, the innovative hydrogen airship transportation business, on the recent grant of US patent for a unique, blockchain-enabled technology to ensure efficient hydrogen delivery.

John commented on the cutting-edge blockchain technology to The Patent Lawyer saying "This latest patent underscores H2 Clipper's continuing commitment to a low-carbon economy and supports critical initiatives like the DOE's Hydrogen Hub projects, among others. Hydrogen presents a number of unique challenges in providing assurances regarding its origin and chain of custody that are critical to certify its quality level and this digital ledger provides certainty and compliance."

In related news...

John Serio's full interviews can be found by clicking the title below. Please note a subscription may be required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.