Lower The Red Flags: Flawed Fee Award Flops

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated and remanded a district court decision awarding attorneys' fees, finding that the district court abused its discretion by failing to properly explain its basis for the fee award. Realtime Adaptive Streaming L.L.C. v. Sling TV, L.L.C., Case No. 23-1035 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 23, 2024) (Albright, Dist. J., sitting by designation; Moore, Lourie, JJ.)

Realtime Adaptive Streaming sued Sling and DISH for patent infringement related to digital data compression. The district court granted DISH's motion for summary judgment of invalidity. While the invalidity finding was on appeal, the district court granted DISH's motion for attorneys' fees based on six so-called "red flags" that it found should have served as warning signs to Realtime that its case was fatally flawed.

The district court explained that the first red flag was two prior court decisions against Google and Netflix, which found similar claims of Realtime's patent ineligible as abstract ideas under 35 U.S.C. § 101. Despite these decisions, Realtime pursued its claims. The second red flag came when the Federal Circuit ruled against Realtime in a related case. The third occurred when an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding invalidated key claims of Realtime's patent. Following a nearly two-year stay, the district court identified the fourth and fifth red flags: a non-final office action from the US Patent & Trademark Office rejecting a key claim of the remaining patent, and a letter from DISH indicating its intention to seek attorneys' fees if Realtime continued the case. The sixth red flag was an expert declaration from DISH that addressed invalidity of the claims at issue, and which was unfavorable to Realtime. Realtime appealed the district court's attorneys' fees award.

The Federal Circuit concluded that the district court erred by relying on the six so-called red flags without explaining the weight for each. Addressing the first flag, the Federal Circuit agreed with the district court's reliance on the Google and Netflix decisions because they involved a patent with a virtually identical specification and essentially the same claims. The Court disagreed with the remaining red flags. The Court found that the second red flag related to a different technology and should not have put Realtime on notice that its patent claims were meritless. With respect to the third, fourth, and fifth flags, the Federal Circuit found that the district court did not adequately explain why these decisions supported exceptionality.

With regard to the sixth flag (the expert opinion), the Federal Circuit found that the district court's analysis was insufficient. The Court explained that it is typical in a patent infringement case for the parties' experts to disagree on invalidity issues. The Court found that Realtime and its expert developed critiques and counterarguments to DISH's expert's opinions, demonstrating that Realtime did not fail to give "serious consideration" to invalidity. While the district court may have found DISH's expert more persuasive, that fact alone should not have put Realtime on notice that its claims lacked merit.

Accordingly, the Federal Circuit vacated the district court's opinion and remanded for further consideration.

