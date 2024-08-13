Rothschild Plaintiff Hits AT&T Over Its Content Delivery Network

AT&T (2:24-cv-00588) is the latest defendant to be added to the sole litigation campaign of Quantum Technology Innovations, LLC (QTI), launched in April 2022. In the new Eastern District of Complaint, AT&T is accused of infringing a single patent—generally related to a server running a computer program for distributing content over a network—through the provision of the AT&T Content Delivery Network (CDN). At issue is the alleged use of a "geographically distributed network of edge servers or Points of Presence (POPs) to provide immediate content access for the end users".

The sole patent-in-suit (7,650,376) comprises a family of one and issued to sole named inventor Trevor I. Blumenau in January 2010 with estimated priority in March 2000 (based on the filing of a provisional application). Note that while the relevant USPTO assignment cover sheet indicates that QTI received the '360 patent from "High Bandwidth, LLC" in July 2021, the assignment agreement itself reflects otherwise: an assignment of two different patents (8,265,089; 9,118,712) from Everis Inc. to another Rothschild-controlled plaintiff—Touchpoint Projection Innovations LLC.

Despite pleading (as of its 2024 complaints) that it is a Texas entity, QTI was formed in Wyoming on June 22, 2021. In connection with earlier suits, the plaintiff has identified itself as 100% owned by Patent Asset Management, LLC, a Rothschild entity formed in Florida in May 2017. NPEs controlled directly or indirectly (through Patent Asset Management) by Rothschild have filed over 1,000 patent infringement lawsuits across more than 25 litigation campaigns, typically conducted in file-and-settle fashion.

QTI launched its sole litigation campaign in April 2022, since hitting nearly 20 defendants including CuriosityStream, Gearbox Software, Learn25, Liberty Media (Pandora, SiriusXM), Paramount Global (Showtime Digital, Showtime Networks), Plex, and Valve. As with its recent suits, the bulk of QTI's latest complaints are devoted to recounting the prosecution history of the sole patent-in-campaign and to pleading defensively against an Alice challenge. For RPX coverage on those pleadings and this campaign, see "Streaming Platforms Targeted in Latest Quantum Technology Innovations Complaints" (June 2024).

The East Texas complaint has been assigned to Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap; there, QTI is represented in litigation by Garteiser Honea PC. 7/24, Eastern District of Texas.

