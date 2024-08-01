Prosecution Pointer 425

For PCT applications, until international publication (18 months after the priority date), no third party is allowed access to an applicant's international application...

For PCT applications, until international publication (18 months after the priority date), no third party is allowed access to an applicant's international application unless applicant requests or authorizes it. If applicant wishes to withdraw the application (and applicant does so before international publication), international publication does not take place and, as a consequence, no access by third parties is permitted. However, when international publication occurs, certain documents in the international application file are made available on PATENTSCOPE together with the published international application, for example, the written opinion of the ISA and any informal comments on the written opinion.

