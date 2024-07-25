Prosecution Pointer 424

For PCT applications, as a rule, an international search is carried out for all international applications. There are instances, however, where the International Searching Authority (ISA) will not be able to carry out...

For PCT applications, as a rule, an international search is carried out for all international applications. There are instances, however, where the International Searching Authority (ISA) will not be able to carry out a search. For example, where the international application relates to subject matter which the ISA is not required to search or if the description, claims or drawings are not sufficiently clear for it to carry out a meaningful search. In such cases, the ISA will issue a declaration that no international search report will be issued.

There are also circumstances where the ISA will issue a partial search report. This can occur when, in the view of the ISA, the international application contains multiple inventions but the applicant has not paid additional search fees to cover the work required to search those additional invention(s).

