Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — April 2026

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox.

Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.

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A Note from the Editors

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox.

This month’s Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections edition includes:

Recent capital commitments — including Cultivo’s expanded partnership with Octopus Energy Generation — underscore growing institutional confidence in nature-based carbon removal platforms. We examine what this trend means for investors evaluating scalable, land-based climate solutions.

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Learn more about Mintz’s new Digital Infrastructure Practice through our Q&A series featuring innovators who are redefining what’s possible across data centers, fiber networks, broadband, and next‑generation connectivity. And get to know Co-chair Steven Shparber.

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Explore new federal funding opportunities from DOE and DBIC offering over $500 million to strengthen US critical mineral, battery, and defense supply chains, with key priorities, requirements, and upcoming deadlines.

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This month, we’re pleased to feature Ocean Aero, creator of the world’s first and only environmentally powered Autonomous Underwater and Surface Vehicle, the TRITON, that collects data above and below the ocean’s surface and relays it from anywhere, at any time.

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M&A Activity

February 24, 2026:

Eagle Nuclear Energy, developer of an integrated nuclear energy platform designed to strengthen domestic uranium supply and support reliable power generation from resource development to deployment, acquired Spring Valley Acquisition II through a reverse merger for an undisclosed amount. The combined entity trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol NUCL.

March 9, 2026:

Controlled Thermal Resources, operator of a lithium extraction company intended to offer renewable energy and deliver sustainable, battery-grade lithium products, reached a definitive agreement to go public through a reverse merger with Plum Acquisition, resulting in the combined entity trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CTRH. Post-merger, the company has a valuation of $4.7 billion. Previously, the company raised an estimated $100 million of venture funding from Stellantis on August 21, 2023, as well as $13.10 million of venture funding from Nicole Colwell and other undisclosed investors on December 28, 2023.

March 10, 2026:

InductEV, developer of wireless electric vehicle charging technology designed for commercial fleets and transportation infrastructure, was acquired by Electreon Wireless for an undisclosed amount. The company provides high-power inductive charging systems and software that enable vehicles to charge automatically without cables or connectors, delivering energy through ground-mounted pads with high transmission efficiency. It supports transit systems, ports, and fleet operators, enabling continuous on-route charging, extending battery life, and reducing operational and infrastructure costs for large-scale electrified transport.

Our April update explores DOE’s announcement of billions in new funding for transmission, critical minerals, AI, and geothermal projects; shifts around ENERGY STAR; the US‑Japan coordination on critical minerals; and how high oil prices tied to the war in Iran are strengthening the near‑term case for renewables, storage, and grid investments.

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Litigation Update: Maryland Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Climate Change Tort Suits

On March 24, 2026, the Maryland Supreme Court upheld the dismissal of climate change tort suits filed by local governments in Maryland.

As stated by the court, “Maryland local governments may [not] bring state common law tort claims against multinational oil and gas companies to recover damages caused by global greenhouse gas emissions . . . [because] the local governments, through their various state law claims, are seeking to regulate air emissions beyond their jurisdictional boundaries.”

In essence, these “state law claims” are:

“Displaced or preempted by federal law”

Facially deficient by “fail[ing] to state claims”

Impact on Climate Change Litigation

This court decision strikes another blow to the decade-long attempt by various state and local governments to impose tort liability against major fossil fuel companies for damages attributable to global climate change, principally based on state law claims of nuisance.

Broader Implications for State Climate Regulation

Additionally, the reasoning embraced by this decision may create certain difficulties for state regulations that seek to mandate climate-related disclosures, due to the demarcation of state and federal responsibility articulated by the courts.

Regulatory Updates: California Air Resources Board Approves Draft Mandatory Climate Disclosure Regulation

On February 26, 2026, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved the draft regulation for mandatory climate disclosures that had been proposed in December 2025, which establishes a compliance deadline of August 10, 2026. However, certain aspects of the regulation (i.e., further details concerning implementation and application) are still to be determined, and CARB has already begun undertaking steps to resolve these issues in public workshops that it hosted in March 2026.

Ongoing Regulatory Framework Development

In effect, the State of California’s regulatory agency tasked with implementing its mandatory climate disclosure rule is continuing to lay the groundwork for a fully enforceable regulatory framework, despite the fact that key components of the regulation — e.g., climate-related financial risk reporting for companies with more than $500 million in annual review — is currently stayed pending legal review by the courts.

Past Event Highlight: Infocast’s Data Center Summit

The Mintz Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure team attended Infocast’s Data Center Summit in Phoenix from March 15 – 18, where discussions centered on data center–driven load growth, interconnection challenges, and power infrastructure solutions. The event explored the growing convergence between digital infrastructure and energy systems.

Upcoming Events

Harvard-MIT-Stanford-Yale Alumni Climate Tech Mixer

April 13, 2026

Cambridge, MA

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S&P Global: Global Power Markets Conference

April 13 – 15, 2026

Las Vegas, NV

More info ))

San Francisco Climate Week

April 18 – 26, 2026

San Francisco, CA

More info ))

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