Navigating The New Trade Policy Reality For Energy In 2026

International trade policy has emerged as a dominant force shaping the oil & gas sector, with sweeping tariffs imposed on products from virtually every nation using authorities including IEEPA, Section 232 and Section 301.

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International trade policy has emerged as a dominant force shaping the oil & gas sector, with sweeping tariffs imposed on products from virtually every nation using authorities including IEEPA, Section 232 and Section 301. President Trump's "America First Trade Policy" leverages duties as negotiation tools to secure bilateral deals featuring significant oil & gas purchase commitments, making trade considerations essential for any cross-border transaction. Energy dominance serves as a cornerstone of the administration's economic and national security strategy, placing the industry squarely in the spotlight.

The sanctions landscape remains highly dynamic, particularly regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Venezuela's evolving political situation following Maduro’s capture, with plans emerging for a U.S.-Venezuela energy deal involving oil exports and American goods purchases. Middle Eastern producers are navigating EU sustainability regulations while exploring U.S. investment opportunities, and Syria's sanctions removal presents new market possibilities.

With tariff policies continuing to evolve and bilateral negotiations ongoing, oil & gas companies must maintain close attention to trade policy developments when assessing investment risks and opportunities.

Oil & Gas in 2026: Trade Policy



Explore the complete trade policy analysis and strategic implications.

This article is part of the "Oil & Gas in 2026: Emerging Trends & Predictions" report. For the full report, click here.

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