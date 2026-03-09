Navigating Energy Credit Shifts Under The OBBBA: Timing, Sourcing, And Planning Tips

Macias Gini & O'Connell’s articles from MGO CPA LLP are most popular:

Key Takeaways:

The OBBBA reshapes federal energy incentives through repeals, accelerated phaseouts, and new sourcing restrictions.

Stricter beginning‑of‑construction and continuity rules affect timelines for solar, wind, and clean‑energy projects.

Credit planning now requires careful timing, supply‑chain evaluation, and analysis of FEOC exposure.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) significantly reshapes the U.S. energy credit landscape, affecting developers, manufacturers, fuel producers, and private companies investing in clean‑energy projects. While several provisions phase out earlier than planned, others introduce new opportunities for structuring projects or monetizing credit value. In many cases, the legislation rewards those who can act quickly, source carefully, or align their project timelines with narrow qualification windows.

Even with a more constrained credit environment, the near‑term market for tax equity financing and credit transfer transactions remains strong. Understanding what changed — and what is still available — is critical as businesses plan projects, manage capital investments, and consider long‑term energy strategies.

Consumer‑Level Energy Credits Are Repealed

Several energy‑related credits available to consumers are repealed, each on its own timeline. The repeal dates affect both individual taxpayers and companies selling qualifying products.

Repealed credits include:

Section 25E previously owned clean vehicles

previously owned clean vehicles Section 30D clean vehicles

clean vehicles Section 45W commercial clean vehicles

commercial clean vehicles Section 30C alternative fuel refueling property

alternative fuel refueling property Section 25C home energy improvements

home energy improvements Section 25D residential clean energy

residential clean energy Section 45L new energy‑efficient homes

These rollbacks narrow consumer demand incentives and shift the focus toward production‑stage and project‑level credits for businesses. Companies with clean‑vehicle strategies or distributed energy programs may need to adjust planning models and sales forecasts.

Depreciation and Immediate Expensing Changes

The OBBBA eliminates the five‑year depreciable life for qualified energy property and repeals the Section 179D deduction for construction beginning after June 30, 2026. Projects relying on accelerated recovery must evaluate alternative strategies, including bonus depreciation or cost‑segregation opportunities, where applicable.

Sections 48E and 45Y: A Shorter Window for Clean‑Energy Builds

The investment tax credit (Section 48E) and production tax credit (Section 45Y) face accelerated phaseouts.

Key changes include:

Projects beginning construction after 2033 generally no longer qualify

Solar and wind projects face earlier drop‑offs — requiring construction to begin before July 4, 2026, and be placed in service by the end of 2027

New requirements restrict support from foreign entities of concern (FEOCs) beginning in 2026

Domestic sourcing thresholds have increased for taxpayers seeking the 10% bonus credit under Section 48E

These changes push developers to move quickly, manage sourcing risk, and tighten project timelines.

Beginning‑of‑Construction Rules Are Now Stricter

Historically, to establish the beginning of construction (BOC), taxpayers could rely on either:

the physical work test, or

the 5% safe harbor

New guidance narrows the options.

What's Changed Under Notice 2025‑43

For purposes of meeting the July 4, 2026, deadline for Section 48E and 45Y:

The 5% safe harbor is available only through September 1, 2025.

Beginning September 2, 2025, only the physical work test can establish BOC for solar and wind.

The physical work test requires meaningful construction activities tied directly to the energy property — not preliminary design or preparation.

What Has Not Changed

For FEOC restriction purposes:

The 5% safe harbor remains available through December 31, 2025.

Low‑output solar projects (≤1.5 MW AC) can use the 5% safe harbor beyond 2025.

The four‑year continuity safe harbor remains available for projects that meet BOC requirements.

Developers must track which deadlines apply to each credit or restriction, as the rules diverge across credit categories.

FEOC Restrictions Require Supply‑Chain Precision

Beginning in 2026, facilities may not receive Section 48E or 45Y credits if they receive "material assistance" from foreign entities of concern. Material assistance is tied to:

Sourcing thresholds

Component‑level cost ratios

These rules encourage domestic or allied‑nation sourcing and prioritization of supply‑chain transparency. Taxpayers should begin vetting suppliers now to preserve downstream credit eligibility.

Advanced Manufacturing and Clean Fuel Credits Evolve

Section 45X – Advanced Manufacturing

The advanced manufacturing credit is:

Repealed for wind components after 2027

Phased down from 2031 to 2033

Expanded to include metallurgical coal

Manufacturers must evaluate whether to accelerate production or shift product lines in response to these changes.

Section 45Z – Clean Fuel Production

The 45Z credit is extended through 2031, with updates including:

Reinstated small agri‑biodiesel credit (stackable)

New geographic limits for feedstocks (US, Mexico, Canada)

Revised emissions methodology excluding indirect land use

FEOC restrictions applied to clean‑fuel facilities

Producers must confirm upstream compliance before claiming the credit.

Hydrogen, Carbon Capture, and Other Key Provisions

Section 45V hydrogen credit is repealed for projects beginning construction after 2027.

Section 45Q carbon capture credit rates for tertiary injectants and productive uses now match permanent storage and face FEOC restrictions.

PTP eligibility expands to include income from carbon capture and several clean‑energy categories.

Section 45U nuclear production credit is now subject to FEOC limits.

These adjustments impact financing structures, particularly partnerships, joint ventures, and large capital projects.

Planning Considerations for 2025‑2027

Given accelerated phaseouts and new sourcing rules, companies should:

Evaluate project timelines: Solar and wind projects must be carefully scheduled to meet 2026 and 2027 deadlines. Projects must be placed in service within four years after meeting BOC. Assess supply‑chain exposure: FEOC restrictions affect nearly all major energy credits. Companies should review sourcing arrangements and request detailed supplier information. Model credit economics: Phaseouts, repeals, and timeline changes may shift project economics. Taxpayers should revisit credit assumptions in power purchase agreement (PPA) pricing, financing, and capital budgeting. Coordinate BOC strategy: Taxpayers should document physical work activities and, where possible, use the 5% safe harbor before September 1, 2025, to preserve eligibility. Evaluate manufacturing and production facilities: Manufacturers should assess whether accelerating production may increase the remaining 45X benefits. Clean‑fuel facilities must validate feedstock sourcing under 45Z.

Early action gives taxpayers the widest range of credit options before the window narrows.

