BOEM's Proposed Notice Of Sale For The BBG3 Lease Sale

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (P.L. 119-21) ("OBBBA") seeks to reduce uncertainty for offshore operators by requiring periodic offshore lease sales

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (P.L. 119-21) ("OBBBA") seeks to reduce uncertainty for offshore operators by requiring periodic offshore lease sales. Yesterday, BOEM announced a Proposed Notice of Sale for the third offshore oil and gas lease sale (the "BBG3 Lease Sale") scheduled pursuant to the OBBBA. See 91 Fed. Reg. 8269 (Feb. 20, 2026). The BBG3 Lease Sale is scheduled for August 12, 2026. (The BBG1 Lease Sale occurred on December 10, 2025; and, the BBG2 Lease Sale is scheduled for March 11, 2026.)

More information about the upcoming OBBBA lease sales is available at the BOEM links provided below:

