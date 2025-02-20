Interior Secretary Burgum Issues Sweeping Orders To Transform Federal Land And Energy Policy

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum launched his tenure Monday, February 3, 2025, with a series of actions designed to reshape federal land management and energy policy, signing six Secretarial Orders that mark the most significant shift in Interior Department direction since the transition between administrations.

The orders, signed on Burgum's first day as the nation's 55th Interior Secretary, implement key elements of President Trump's energy agenda while reflecting priorities Burgum emphasized during his January confirmation hearing, where he drew on his experience as North Dakota's governor in managing natural resources and tribal relationships.

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the Department of the Interior," Burgum said. "We are committed to working collaboratively to unlock America's full potential in energy dominance and economic development to make life more affordable for every American family while showing the world the power of America's natural resources and innovation."

The orders span multiple aspects of Interior policy, from addressing what the administration terms a "national energy emergency" to reversing offshore drilling restrictions and accelerating development in Alaska. They build on themes Burgum emphasized during his confirmation, where he highlighted successful approaches to streamlined permitting and tribal consultation that earned his nomination the support of over 185 tribes nationwide.

The Orders

#1 Addressing the National Energy Emergency (Order 3417)

Burgum's first and most sweeping directive, Order 3417, responds to President Trump's declaration of a national energy emergency by mobilizing the full resources of the Interior Department to expand domestic energy production. The order requires all bureaus and offices within the Department to identify and utilize any available emergency authorities to accelerate energy development on federal lands.

"The integrity and expansion of our Nation's energy infrastructure—from coast to coast—is an immediate and pressing priority for the protection of the United States' national and economic security," the order states. It particularly emphasizes the growing power demands of artificial intelligence technologies, which Burgum identifies as crucial to national security in what he terms "an Artificial Intelligence arms race."

The directive gives Department bureaus and offices 15 days to develop specific plans for using both emergency and standard legal authorities to facilitate energy development. These plans must address all aspects of energy resources, including "identification, permitting, leasing, development, production, transportation, refining, distribution, exporting, and generation."

This sweeping approach aligns with Burgum's confirmation hearing testimony, where he criticized current permitting queues that can take "seven years or longer" and emphasized how uncertain and lengthy permitting processes drive up project costs and discourage private-sector investment.

#2 Unleashing American Energy (Order 3418)

Order 3418 launches a broad review of Biden-era regulations that the Department considers impediments to energy development. The directive requires all Assistant Secretaries to submit action plans within 15 days for reviewing and potentially revising or rescinding a wide range of environmental regulations, policies, and guidance documents.

Specifically, the order targets numerous regulations for review, including rules governing fluid mineral leases, conservation and landscape health, renewable energy operations, and endangered species protections. It also calls for a reassessment of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska regulations and various departmental manuals related to climate change policy.

The order emphasizes three key priorities: (1) expanding energy production on federal lands, (2) promoting affordability and consumer choice, and (3) strengthening America's position as a leading producer of critical minerals. It calls for "actions that prioritize reducing barriers to the use of Federal lands for energy development, consistent with the principle of multiple use."

Notable among its provisions is a mandate to review the Department's implementation of funds appropriated through both the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, ensuring alignment with the administration's energy dominance policies.

#3 Delivering Emergency Price Relief for American Families and Defeating the Cost-of-Living Crisis (Order 3419)

Order 3419 directs the Department to take immediate action to reduce living costs for American families, focusing particularly on energy prices. The order responds to what the administration describes as "a historic inflation crisis" caused by the previous administration's regulatory policies.

Under the directive, all interior bureaus and offices must conduct an immediate review of their programs and regulations to identify those that may result in higher costs for the American people. The order gives special attention to what it terms "coercive climate policies" that the department believes have increased energy and food costs.

"These programs must be immediately reviewed, and steps must be immediately taken to lower costs," the order states. It requires bureaus to submit their findings and recommendations for action within 15 days, with a particular focus on policies that affect housing, healthcare, and energy costs.

The order assigns specific oversight responsibilities to the Assistant Secretary for Policy, Management, and Budget, who will monitor bureau compliance and oversee the implementation of cost-reduction measures. This approach reflects Burgum's market-driven philosophy emphasized during his confirmation hearing, where he questioned the cost-effectiveness of federal incentives and argued for allowing market competition to drive improvements.

#4 Announcing President Trump's revocation of former Outer Continental Shelf Withdrawals (Order 3420)

Order 3420 announces what the Department calls for unbanning the ban and formally notifying Interior bureaus and offices that President Trump has revoked three Biden administration withdrawals of outer continental shelf areas from oil and gas leasing. The order marks a significant shift in offshore energy policy, effectively reopening vast areas of federal waters to potential development.

The revoked withdrawals include the March 2023 Arctic Coast withdrawal and two January 2025 restrictions on outer continental shelf leasing. The order directs the Department to "resume taking all actions available to expedite the leasing of the OCS for oil and gas exploration and production."

"The Outer Continental Shelf is a vital national resource reserve held by the Federal Government for the public, which should be made available for expeditious and orderly development," the order states, citing the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. This directive requires all bureaus to immediately update their documents, websites, and policies to reflect these changes.

This action aligns with Burgum's confirmation hearing stance on balanced resource development, where he emphasized the need to maintain energy security while ensuring environmental protection. During that hearing, he pointed to North Dakota's success in producing "carbon negative" barrels of oil as an example of effective environmental stewardship alongside energy development.

#5 Achieving Prosperity Through Deregulation

In what may prove to be one of his most far-reaching directives, Burgum's Order 3421 implements President Trump's ambitious deregulation agenda by requiring the elimination of ten existing regulations for every new one proposed. The order marks a significant expansion of Trump's first-term approach, which had required elimination of two regulations for each new one.

The directive mandates that Interior bureaus and offices must identify at least ten existing Department regulations to be eliminated before proposing any new regulation. Additionally, all new regulatory costs must be offset by eliminating costs associated with existing regulations, effectively creating a regulatory cost ceiling.

"Federal regulations have imposed massive costs on the lives of millions of Americans and restrained our Nation's ability to be a global leader in building the world's best economy," the order states. It requires Assistant Secretaries to begin identifying regulations for potential elimination in anticipation of any new regulatory actions.

This aggressive deregulatory approach builds on Burgum's experience as North Dakota's governor, where he demonstrated that faster permitting could coexist with maintaining environmental standards. During his confirmation hearing, he highlighted examples where his state successfully reduced both project timelines and costs through collaborative approaches without compromising environmental protection.

#6 Unleashing Alaska's Extraordinary Resource Potential

The final and most geographically focused order, Order 3422, takes aim at what Burgum describes as "punitive restrictions" on resource development in Alaska, implementing President Trump's executive order to unleash the state's "extraordinary resource potential."

The order makes several significant changes to Alaska policy, including revoking Secretary's Order 3401 from June 2021, which had halted activities in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) relating to the Coastal Plain Oil and Gas Leasing Program. In its place, the order reinstates Secretary's Order 3352 from May 2017, which had prioritized development in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

Under the directive, Assistant Secretaries must submit action plans within 15 days outlining steps to expedite permitting and leasing of energy and natural resource projects in Alaska, including rights-of-way and easements for roads that enable development. The order particularly emphasizes accelerating Alaska's liquefied natural gas (LNG) potential, including sales and transportation to other U.S. regions and Pacific allies.

This measure aligns with the priorities Burgum outlined in his confirmation hearing, where he emphasized the need for comprehensive fire management reform and maintaining adequate baseload power capacity. Drawing from his experience managing wildfires in North Dakota, Burgum had argued that proper resource development could support fire management by creating access roads that aid firefighting efforts.

Outlook under Secretary Burgum

Together, these six orders represent the most comprehensive restructuring of Interior Department policy since the change in administrations. The directives, which begin implementation immediately, are likely to face both strong support and significant opposition. Industry groups have praised the moves as necessary steps to ensure American energy independence, while environmental organizations are expected to challenge several aspects, particularly those affecting ANWR and offshore drilling.

Burgum's approach, however, may prove more nuanced than critics expect. His confirmation hearing revealed broad tribal support—with over 185 tribes backing his nomination—earned through what he described as a commitment to "actually spending time and going to the tribes, listening." This collaborative approach, combined with his track record in North Dakota of balancing significant energy development with environmental protection, suggests a more complex strategy than simple deregulation.

The Department of the Interior, which manages roughly one-fifth of the nation's land mass and oversees critical energy and mineral resources, will begin implementing these directives immediately. However, the complex process of revising federal regulations and policies means that many of the most significant changes could take months or even years to fully implement.

"Together, we will ensure that our policies reflect the needs of our communities, respect tribal sovereignty, and drive innovation that will keep the U.S. at the forefront of energy and environmental leadership," Burgum said.