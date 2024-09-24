Eye On Emerging Markets: Edition Eleven

In this edition of Eye on Emerging Markets we explore the risks associated with lending transactions in such markets, new laws and regulations in Brazil and Mauritania...

In this edition of Eye on Emerging Markets we explore the risks associated with lending transactions in such markets, new laws and regulations in Brazil and Mauritania regarding the use of green and low-carbon hydrogen, as well as Brazil's new decree on the national energy transition policy.

In particular, we are proud to share that our Paris-based Mayer Brown team, led by partner Olivier Mélédo, has advised the Government of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on the recently approved legal and fiscal framework for the Green Hydrogen Code - one of the world's first dedicated legislations that will now permit investors to launch green hydrogen projects in one of Africa's windiest and sunniest countries. The law aims to expand access to modern energy and turn it into a major driver of the national economy, whilst directing the energy sector toward a sustainable transition that meets current and future requirements. Congratulations to the team for their great work!

We understand that transactions in emerging markets can be complex, unique and require a thorough understanding of how these markets function; therefore, we are constantly investing in our capability to provide clients comprehensive advice and strong execution.

