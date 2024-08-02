Mississippi Comprehensively Overhauls Its Sales Taxation Of Oil And Gas Activities Effective July 1

A recent bill comprehensively overhauled how Mississippi applies its sales tax to oil and gas activities and related equipment. The Department of Revenue recently issued a notice explaining the changes and the newly adopted rates.
Effective July 1, 2024, the 3.5% Mississippi contractor's tax no longer applies to drilling, redrilling, completing, or working over an oil or gas well.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.