2 August 2024

Mississippi Comprehensively Overhauls Its Sales Taxation Of Oil And Gas Activities Effective July 1

A recent bill comprehensively overhauled how Mississippi applies its sales tax to oil and gas activities and related equipment.
A recent bill comprehensively overhauled how Mississippi applies its sales tax to oil and gas activities and related equipment. The Department of Revenue recently issued a notice explaining the changes and the newly adopted rates.

Effective July 1, 2024, the 3.5% Mississippi contractor's tax no longer applies to drilling, redrilling, completing, or working over an oil or gas well.

