Fastest 5 Minutes: Grants, AI (Podcast)

This week’s episode covers a proposed overhaul of the federal grants regulations, a new Executive Order on AI and cybersecurity, and a White House memo on AI, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

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