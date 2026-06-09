Fastest 5 Minutes: Grants, AI (Podcast)

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This week’s episode covers a proposed overhaul of the federal grants regulations, a new Executive Order on AI and cybersecurity, and a White House memo on AI, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
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