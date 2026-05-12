Multi‑Entity ERP Data Migration From Legacy Accounting Systems

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Client Challenge

Following the merger of three legacy subsidiaries, a private‑equity‑owned investment software and support company embarked on a full enterprise resource planning (ERP) data migration to support its newly integrated operating model. The organization needed to move historical financial data from six separate QuickBooks environments into a single NetSuite instance ahead of a hard cutover date.

Each legacy system reflected different accounting structures, reporting assumptions, and master data definitions. Beyond simply moving balances, the client needed clean, auditable data aligned to a unified chart of accounts, vendor master, and customer master that could support scalable reporting and future growth. Ankura was engaged as the data partner to manage the migration and reduce execution risk during this critical transition.

Results and Impact

The migration effort successfully met all key deadlines tied to the ERP cutover, working in close coordination with the client and implementation partners. All required financial data loads were delivered into NetSuite, covering core general ledger and subledger domains needed for go‑live.

The engagement provided more than technical execution. By applying finance and accounting subject matter expertise throughout the migration, the client improved its underlying data structure and reduced the risk of carrying forward legacy inconsistencies. The result was an integrated, scalable reporting foundation positioned to support ongoing operations, future acquisitions, and long‑term platform growth.

Our Solution

We designed efficient, repeatable processes to extract, load, and validate historical data from each legacy QuickBooks instance. The approach emphasized control, traceability, and reconciliation back to source systems at every stage.

Using Python, Microsoft SQL Server, and Microsoft Excel, we normalized and transformed data across environments, working closely with the client and implementation partners to consolidate financials to a single chart of accounts, vendor master, and customer master. Where legacy one‑to‑one mappings no longer met reporting needs, we implemented detailed allocation methodologies to support one‑to‑many mappings and future financial analysis.

We delivered a comprehensive set of NetSuite data loads, including journal entries, trial balances, open accounts receivable and payable, fixed assets, prepaids, sales orders, deferred revenue, budgets, vendors, and customers. Throughout the process, we collaborated with stakeholders to validate requirements and refine load files as needed to support a smooth cutover.

Key Takeaway

A structured, finance‑informed data migration approach reduced risk during a complex ERP transition and gave the organization a clean, unified financial foundation to support scale and continued integration.

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