AI Is Reshaping Technology’s Capital Architecture And The Accounting Conversation Is Following

In 2023, the company was acquired by affiliates of Kohlberg & Company from H.I.G. Capital – which is continuing its partnership with Riveron through a minority investment. Riveron has 18 global offices.

Riveron teams bring industry perspective and a full suite of solutions focused on the office of the CFO, M&A, and distress.

Founded in 2006, Riveron professionals simplify and solve complex business problems. We partner with CFOs, private equity firms, and other stakeholders to maximize outcomes.

Article Insights

Patrick Garrett’s articles from Riveron are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

in United States

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Business & Consumer Services industries

A recent Wall Street Journal article highlighted a growing issue among AI hyperscalers: surging capital expenditures are driving materially higher depreciation expenses, while investors struggle to see clearly where those costs sit on the income statement. As useful life adjustments begin to meaningfully influence reported earnings, transparency and modeling complexity have moved to the forefront.

This is a signal to CFOs, CAOs, and audit committees at AI-driven and infrastructure-heavy technology companies that the financial architecture of the industry is changing—and finance functions must evolve with it.

AI is reshaping the business models of technology companies, shifting them from asset-light operating models to capital-intensive infrastructure operators. The financial reporting, disclosure practices, and impairment frameworks surrounding those businesses are evolving to reflect that shift. Many technology companies now resemble utilities or advanced manufacturers as much as software platforms, which carries profound implications for forecasting, capital allocation, internal controls, and board-level oversight.

In the age of artificial intelligence, data centers are core productive assets, and this brings significant accounting and finance implications. GPU clusters, cooling systems, and increasingly long-duration energy commitments (including nuclear and dispatchable natural gas arrangements), introduce multi-year capital cycles and larger fixed-cost structures. At the same time, usage-based pricing models and rapid software development cycles continue to introduce volatility into projected cash flows.

As capital intensity increases, depreciation becomes economically central rather than peripheral. Useful life assumptions carry greater earnings sensitivity. Asset grouping judgments become more consequential as infrastructure and software interdependencies deepen, and cash-flow assumptions embedded in recoverability analyses take on added weight when demand curves are less predictable. The current focus on depreciation visibility may be an early chapter in a broader conversation about capital durability in the AI era. As technology companies operate with larger fixed-cost structures and longer investment horizons, scrutiny is likely to extend beyond presentation to the assumptions embedded across their financial statements. In that environment, impairment discipline may become increasingly central to how investors assess the durability of reported earnings over time.

This is where the office of the CFO must lead: modernizing capital forecasting models, integrating operational data into impairment testing, stress-testing useful life assumptions, and building tighter alignment between FP&A, controllership, engineering, and infrastructure teams.

At the same time, transforming the underlying technology stack becomes critical because finance systems built for subscription economics may not be calibrated for infrastructure-scale asset tracking, granular componentization, or dynamic scenario modeling tied to energy pricing and compute utilization. Modernizing data architecture is foundational to credible financial reporting in a capital-intensive AI environment.

The companies that treat depreciation as a strategic signal will be better positioned to defend earnings quality, communicate capital durability, and maintain investor confidence as scrutiny intensifies.

This AI boom is rewriting product strategy and balance sheets for finance leaders, and the real risk is underestimating how fundamentally the rules of capital have changed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.