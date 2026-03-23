AI Reporter – March 2026

AI Update

New lawsuits accuse major AI developers of using copyrighted content to train their models, including claims that Nvidia secretly scraped millions of protected YouTube videos to build its Cosmos video model and Runway AI purportedly bypassed YouTube's download protections to gather training data for its generative systems. In these California federal courts cases, plaintiffs argue the companies ignored copyright rules and platform terms of service and commercially benefited from the unauthorized data. They now face proposed class actions seeking damages, dataset destruction and representation of affected creators and authors across the United States.

Meanwhile, recent court decisions delivered mixed outcomes for OpenAI. In a federal New York copyright case, a federal judge blocked an order requiring the company to disclose internal attorney communications about deleted training datasets, ruling that OpenAI had not waived the attorney-client privilege and its explanations for deleting Books1 and Books2 did not put its legal advice "at issue." In a separate case from the Northern District of California, another judge issued a preliminary injunction barring OpenAI from using the term "cameo" for a Sora video-generation feature, finding that Cameo is likely to prevail on its trademark claim given evidence of consumer confusion and potential reputational harm linked to Sora-generated deepfakes. Meanwhile, also in the Northern District of California, xAI's lawsuit alleging that OpenAI induced employees to steal trade secrets was dismissed, with the judge concluding that the claims lacked detail and did not show that any confidential xAI materials were used at OpenAI or that the company encouraged wrongdoing.

On the regulatory side, the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) warned that AI systems used in laboratory medicine risk reinforcing health inequities if trained on biased or inconsistent data, urging federal regulators to update oversight to ensure safety, effectiveness and fairness. At the same time, the CLEAR Act, a bipartisan Senate bill, seeks greater transparency in GenAI training by requiring companies to publicly disclose copyrighted materials used in model datasets, with fines for noncompliance. Elsewhere, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) launched an initiative to promote secure, interoperable autonomous AI agents by developing industry-led standards, open-source protocols and research on authentication, aiming to ensure trustworthy integration of AI agents across digital systems and inviting public feedback through future guidelines and listening sessions.

These and other stories appear below.

AI in Business

Napster relaunches as AI music platform

Under new ownership, Napster relaunched its app to focus entirely on AI-generated music and podcasts, eliminating its traditional record-label catalog. The platform now offers AI-generated content tailored to every genre, mood and personal preference, leveraging real-time creation tools. CEO John Acunto stated that Napster is moving away from relationships with major labels, criticizing them for suppressing content and data ownership. Napster is involved in ongoing lawsuits about royalties owed to Sony Music and SoundExchange.

Source: Musically

New AI model from MGB could predict dementia risk and more

Researchers at Mass General Brigham have developed BrainIAC, a self-supervised AI model trained on over 49,000 brain MRI scans. This foundational model uses key health indicators to accurately predict neurological health outcomes, such as dementia risk, brain cancer survival, and other diseases, even when training data is limited. BrainIAC identifies key features from MRI datasets and is adaptable to other healthcare applications, potentially improving care in settings where annotated medical data is scarce. This technology demonstrates how AI can enhance patient care and treatment options by extracting insights from diverse and limited datasets, addressing challenges in access to care and supporting the development of new diagnostic tools.

Source: Healthcare IT News

Amazon's AI push aims to streamline Hollywood

Amazon is developing new AI tools aimed at accelerating and streamlining the production of movies and TV shows. Led by veteran executive Albert Cheng at Amazon MGM Studio, the initiative seeks to cut costs and enhance the creative process in entertainment. Amazon will launch a closed beta program in March, inviting industry partners to test these AI tools, with results expected by May. The move comes amid industry concerns that AI could lead to job losses and fundamentally change Hollywood's landscape, raising questions about the impact of AI on creative roles and intellectual property in the entertainment sector.

Source: Reuters (sub. req.)

Study finds AI stethoscope doubles detection of serious valve disease

A recent prospective study published in the European Heart Journal Digital Health found that an AI-enabled digital stethoscope significantly improved the detection of moderate-to-severe valvular heart disease (VHD) by primary care providers compared to standard stethoscopes. The AI system achieved a sensitivity of 92.3% for detecting audible VHD, versus 46.2% for standard care, and identified twice as many previously undiagnosed cases. While specificity was slightly lower, the findings suggest AI-assisted auscultation could serve as a valuable screening adjunct, potentially enabling earlier intervention and improved patient outcomes.

Source: News Medical Life Sciences

MSD and Mayo Clinic partner on AI-powered drug discovery

The collaboration grants MSD (known as Merck & Co in the U.S. and Canada) access to the Mayo Clinic Platform, which includes deidentified laboratory results, medical imaging, clinical notes, molecular data, registries and biorepositories, along with advanced AI and analytics tools. The partnership aims to enhance disease understanding, improve target identification and accelerate early development decisions by integrating high-quality clinical data and AI-enabled insights. The alliance is expected to speed up the development of new therapies and improve patient outcomes, while also highlighting the importance of data privacy and security in the use of AI for healthcare and life sciences applications.

Source: Pharma Phorum

YouTube brings conversational AI to smart TVs and streaming devices

YouTube expanded its conversational AI feature to smart TVs, gaming consoles and streaming devices, allowing users to interact with AI directly on their television screens. The tool allows viewers to ask questions about the content they are watching, such as details about a song or recipe, without pausing or leaving the app. The AI assistant provides suggested questions and instant answers, supporting English, Hindi, Spanish, Portuguese and Korean.

Source: TechCrunch

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