ARTICLE
4 March 2026

AI Agents Podcast Series

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling.
United States Technology
Alex Shandro,Anna Rudawski, and Nikki Johnstone
First published in 2025, this three-part podcast series brings together three of our leading AI, privacy, cyber and payments experts to explore the rapidly evolving world of AI agents.

Each episode considers the opportunities offered by this ever-developing technology, takes a practical approach to the risks posed, and identifies pragmatic ways to mitigate challenges, meet regulatory expectations and support secure, trust-based AI adoption.

An introductory episode, discussing use cases and governance approaches, is followed by a second episode into the role of AI agents in the payments world, before the series concludes with a look at the impact of AI agents on cybersecurity and privacy risks.

Authors
Photo of Alex Shandro
Alex Shandro
Photo of Anna Rudawski
Anna Rudawski
Photo of Nikki Johnstone
Nikki Johnstone
