23 State Attorneys General Urge FCC To Stand Down On AI Preemption Rule

On December 19, 2025, a bi-partisan coalition of 23 state attorneys general submitted reply comments to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urging the agency not to issue any declaratory ruling purporting to preempt state and local laws that seek to govern or limit uses of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The AGs stated that such a ruling would be beyond the FCC's authority.

In its Notice of Inquiry, the FCC requested comment on the question "As [AI] begins to play a bigger role in the provision of communications services, should the Commission consider whether state or local laws seeking to govern or limit uses of AI are prohibiting or effectively prohibiting the provision of wireline telecommunications services?" Various commenters supported a declaratory rule preempting state or local laws regulating AI. The state AGs' comments were issued in reply to these comments.

While acknowledging that AI is "a transformative technology with a number of promising uses," the AGs claim that "[s]tates across the political spectrum are legitimately concerned about how businesses using AI may harm their citizens and/or interfere with their own core responsibilities."

The state AGs argue that AI is a broad and undefined term that encompasses a wide category of information services that are beyond the FCC's jurisdiction to regulate and urge the FCC to "stand down and allow Congress to first decide what, if any, federal preemption of state (and local) regulation of AI is appropriate."

Examples of current or pending state and local laws that seek to govern or limit AI include laws involving: AI-generated deepfakes and AI-generated explicit material; basic disclosures when consumers are interacting with specific kinds of AI; the setting of rents through the use of AI; new forms of consumer scams; ensuring identity protection for endorsements and other AI-generated content; and consumer opt-out of consequential automated decisions.

The state AGs argue that none of these laws is "remotely related to limiting the entry or operation of telecommunications networks."

The reply comments follow a December 11 Executive Order by the President setting forth a national policy framework for AI and directing the FCC to initiate a proceeding to determine whether to adopt a federal reporting and disclosure standard for AI models that preempts conflicting State laws.

The reply comments are signed by the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.