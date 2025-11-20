State Attorneys General Announce AI Task Force

This week, the Attorney General Alliance released a statement on the creation of an Artificial Intelligence Task Force in a "bipartisan initiative" chaired by North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson and Utah Attorney General Derek Brown. The AGs also issued their own announcements, which included statements from partners OpenAI and Microsoft. The AGs describe the task force as facilitating three roles, as it will:

Serve as a way for AGs to keep abreast of developments to "protect the public" from risks of AI through convening experts and leaders in the space, "Develop basic safeguards" for the industry to "promote responsible innovation and reduce the risk of harm, especially to children," and Provide a "standing forum" and an avenue for coordination if needed.

Attorney General Jackson explained one purpose of the task force is to act as AGs, because "Congress hasn't put basic protections in place." Attorney General Brown cited "defending our freedoms and our privacy" as another driving force. Both explained the importance of protecting children and families from harm. The AGs highlighted previous bipartisan actions in that area, including state AGs' letter to AI platforms urging them to prevent inappropriate conversations with children, and the efforts that removed language in the "One Big Beautiful Bill" that would have prohibited state AI enforcement.

AI continues to be a major focus for AGs, and the Attorney General Alliance has previously facilitated many conversations on the topic. As AI becomes integrated throughout other industries, we expect these conversations will not remain confined to one space but will become more expansive. States will look for creative ways to bring enforcement actions using their existing UDAP authority and any newly-granted authority specific to AI. It is important for any company using AI to remain vigilant in monitoring state-level activity in this space and adjust practices accordingly.

