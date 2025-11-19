Cross-border Tech Deals: Safeguarding Innovation Without Slowing The Business (Podcast)

self

As companies expand global operations, they are forced to navigate a patchwork of local IP laws, data and artificial intelligence (AI) regulations, and ever-shifting geopolitical tensions. Without sufficient diligence, planning, and contracting, companies can fall victim to IP leakage, downstream disputes, data protection and export control problems, and impediments to innovation. In this episode, Mayer Brown partners discuss key IP issues that arise in global outsourcing and cross-border technology transactions and offers practical recommendations for structuring deals that safeguard innovation.

Episode Show Notes

00:02 Introduction to Cross-Border Tech Deals

03:04 Export Controls Essentials

05:33 Structuring IP: Background vs. Developed

10:35 Protecting Trade Secrets and Compliance

18:47 Enforcing Rights and Tech Transfer Risks

24:27 Additional Safeguards: Anti–Reverse Engineering

To learn more about this topic, read our recent article "Cross-Border Tech Deals: Safeguarding Innovation Without Slowing the Business"

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.